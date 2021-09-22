Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Taking advantage of desktop computer deals doesn’t stop after you purchase the CPU, as you’ll also likely need to upgrade your peripherals with the help of wireless mouse deals, wireless keyboard deals, printer deals, and perhaps most importantly, monitor deals. If you need a new monitor to showcase your PC’s processing power but your budget’s low, you should consider Staples’ offer for the Acer EH273, which is discounted by $40 to bring the 27-inch monitor’s price down to $160 from its original price of $200.

The Acer EH273 features a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and TFT active matrix display technology, which will allow you to appreciate the details in the streaming content that you watch and the games that you play. The screen looks even larger with the monitor’s ZeroFrame design, which also reduces the distractions caused by bezels. It also offers a viewing angle of 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically, so more than one person can see what’s on the screen.

With both VGA and HDMI ports, the Acer EH273 is compatible with more devices, and with a 16:9 aspect ratio, widescreen viewing won’t be a problem with this 27-inch monitor. Whether you’re a professional working from home, a student attending online classes, or a gamer engaging in multiplayer matches, you won’t be disappointed with the features and capabilities of the Acer EH273.

You shouldn’t settle for an old monitor that won’t do justice to your upgraded computer, especially when there are offers like Staples’ discount for the Acer EH273. The 27-inch monitor is available for just $160, after a $40 discount to its original price of $200. With such a cheap price, stocks may go quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Acer EH273, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Acer EH273 will prove to be a reliable monitor that’s made even more affordable by Staples’ discount. However, if you want another monitor that’s more advanced, you should check out what other retailers are offering. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can shop today.

