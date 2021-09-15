  1. Deals
This 24-inch monitor is down to just $120 at Staples today

By
The 24-inch Acer KA242Y bi LCD monitor with a splash of color on the screen.

You’re not yet done after taking advantage of desktop computer deals and gaming PC deals, as you’ll need a monitor that will give justice to the upgraded processing power. However, if you can no longer afford most monitor deals and gaming monitor deals because you’ve spent most of your budget, you shouldn’t worry. If you’re patient, you’ll come across unbelievably cheap deals, such as this offer from Staples for the Acer KA242y bi, which applies a $30 discount to the monitor’s original price of $150 to bring it down to an even more affordable $120.

The Acer KA242Y bi monitor features a 24-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details whether you’re doing online research, creating multimedia content, or watching shows on streaming services. The ZeroFrame design makes the screen look even larger for a more enjoyable overall experience when using the monitor. Its support for 16.7 million colors enables vivid visuals, while its 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure smooth video and minimized lag. Like most of Digital Trends’ best computer monitors, it’s also compatible with AMD’s FreeSync technology, so there won’t be any stuttering or input lag when you’re playing video games.

With both HDMI and VGA inputs, you won’t have any trouble with compatibility between the Acer KA242Y bi monitor and your CPUs, consoles, and other devices. The monitor’s simple base doesn’t take up too much space, which will let you further maximize your desk’s surface.

For a cheap but dependable display for your computer, you can’t go wrong with the Acer KA242Y bi monitor. Staples is selling the 24-inch monitor for just $120 after a $30 discount to its original price of $150. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you think that the Acer KA242Y bi monitor is the missing piece to your computer setup, you shouldn’t delay. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

The Acer KA242y bi is an entry-level 24-inch monitor that’s made even more affordable by Staples’ discount. However, if you want to try looking for other options, you should check out what other retailers are offering. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best monitor deals that you can shop today.

