Every year, the best Black Friday deals offer shoppers the opportunity to upgrade their devices for cheap, such as with Black Friday laptop deals. However, if you want something with even lower prices, you should check out Black Friday Chromebook deals. A Chromebook is a laptop that runs on Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that heavily depends on web-based apps. The best Chromebooks offer snappy performance, even with lower-end hardware compared with traditional Windows-based laptops.

Walmart is selling a pair of 2-in-1 Chromebooks with touchscreens, allowing them to function as a tablet, laptop, or anything in between. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is available for just $155, after a $144 discount to its original price of $299, while the Lenovo C340 Chromebook could be yours for just $179, after an $80 discount to its original price of $259.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $155, was $299

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is powered by the MediaTek MT8183C octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, with a 32GB eMMC for storage and an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen. Acer promises up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it’s extremely easy to carry around as it weighs just 2.2 pounds. You can buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 from Walmart for $155, which is nearly half its original price of $299 after a $144 discount.

Lenovo C340 Chromebook – $179, was $259

The Lenovo C340 Chromebook also features 4GB of RAM, a 32GB eMMC for storage, and an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen, but it comes with the Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 for smooth multitasking. Its battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, while its 720p webcam and built-in microphone enable clear video calls. Walmart is selling the Lenovo C340 Chromebook for $179, after an $80 discount to its original price of $259.

