 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $200 off

Albert Bassili
By
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

There are a lot of great budget gaming laptops on the market, but the Acer Nitro 5 sits is one of the few that are regularly recommended. Not only does it have a great build, but it also looks sleek, and you can get it at a significant discount from Best Buy for $800 rather than the $1,000 it usually goes for.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 has a few similarities with the Acer Nitro 5 Spin and comes with an RTX 3050 Ti under the hood. While that’s not one of the best graphics cards on the market, it’s still relatively powerful for something you can find on a laptop and great for 1080p gaming. Even better, the 15.6-inch screen of the Nitro 5 is not only FHD, but also has a 144Hz refresh rate, and while you might not always be able to hit both a high refresh rate and high graphical settings, at least you have a bit of wiggle room. The larger monitor also gives you access to a nice big mechanical keyboard to type and play on, and that has surprisingly little flex for what is supposed to be a budget-oriented gaming laptop.

The CPU is a 12th Gen Inte i5-12500H, a mid-range CPU that should give you more than enough power to play most games and easily handle most productivity work. You also get 16GBs of DDR4 RAM to work with and 512GBs of storage space, although the latter is on the small side, so we’d encourage you to grab one of these external hard drive deals. Besides that, Acer throws in Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and a couple of nice speakers so that you can enjoy your movies and games without headphones when you’re alone. It’s also loud enough to drown out the fans’ sound when gaming in performance mode, which is another big plus.

Related

All in all, while the Acer Nitro 5 didn’t quite make it on our list of best gaming laptops, it’s still an excellent gaming laptop if you’re on a budget, especially with the discount from Best Buy bringing the price down to $800 from $1,000. On the other hand, if you’d like to see a few more alternatives, there are a lot of other great gaming laptop deals you can take advantage of, so be sure to browse.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Save $200 on this 85-inch Samsung TV (other sizes and financing available)
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.
Bose’s headphone-sunglass combo is 50% off right now
A man wearing the Bose Frames Tempo outdoors.
This is your excuse to buy a gaming PC with an RTX 3080
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Save $650 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Best gaming PC deals: Save on Alienware and HP
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Get up to $200 to spend on GrubHub or DoorDash by switching to Verizon Fios Internet
verizon fios triple play deals
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
Vizio 2023 M-series TV hanging on a wall.
This pre-built gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 1TB SSD is $200 off today
The iBUYPOWER Trace MR gaming PC with RGB keyboard and mouse.
Google’s latest Nest Hub smart display is 50% off right now
walmart slashes prices on all original google nest home devices hub 6
Best Google Pixel deals: Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel Watch
The screen on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Consider buying the Xbox Series S over the Series X while it’s $50 off
An Xbox Series S stands upright next to an Xbox wireless controller.
Introducing HHOGene GPods, the world’s first customizable light earbuds
HHOGene GPods with customizable case
Best gaming laptop deals: save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops