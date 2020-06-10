Take your gaming to the next level with the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, on sale now for $750. Couple it with the 27-inch Acer Nitro monitor for only $250, and you can enjoy the ultimate gamer experience on a budget. You’ve got to act fast though because this awesome duo is only on sale for today, giving you until midnight (CT) to make your move.

27-inch Acer Nitro Monitor — $250, was $300

Whether you need a high-caliber monitor to complement your gaming laptop or complete your computer setup, the Acer Nitro monitor is one piece of work no self-respecting PC gamer can do without. It measures 27 inches diagonally, making it an excellent centrepiece for any setup. It’s neither too small that it forces you to position yourself up close nor is it too wide that it takes up an excessive amount of space and thinly spreads your focus.

The Acer Nitro monitor renders images in Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, so that even from far away, you get great visual output that doesn’t suffer from pixelation, upscaling, artifacts, or lossy fragments. In line with this, no matter where you position yourself, even if you view the monitor at an angle, the picture quality and pixel structure remain 100% accurate thanks to the monitor’s IPS display. With it, you get the widest viewing angles available and exceptional color accuracy. It’s also designed with anti-glare and high 400 cd/m² brightness in mind, so you don’t lose out on visuals, even under direct lighting.

Now, for gaming purposes, the Acer Nitro monitor has two outstanding selling points that completely justify its price. While most standard monitors only have a native refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of 15 ms, the Acer Nitro has an incredibly quick refresh rate of 144 Hz with a response time of only 1 ms. Coupled together, they allow real-time graphical frame output to flow seamlessly as you play without any stutter, even at maximum settings, eliminating even the most minute visual delays and transforming standard games into fully immersive experiences.

One thing to take note of is that there are some games or media with frame rates far slower than the monitor dishes out, causing screen tearing due to lag. Thankfully, the Acer Nitro has built-in AMD FreeSync technology that automatically adjusts the refresh rate to accommodate slower frame rates if your graphics card has AMD FreeSync enabled.

The Acer Nitro monitor also has its own set of speakers if you’d prefer not to spend on an additional sound system. It can be mounted to the wall and tilted if need be. For connectivity, it has two HDMI inputs for external devices and four USB 3.0 ports that serve as additional inputs for your computer. If you want an excellent gaming monitor that excels at visual performance, then the Acer Nitro monitor is undeniably a deal worth taking. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s on sale today — and only today — until midnight (CT) for only $250, down from its retail price of $300.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $750, was $880

If you want to maximize a $1,000 budget and come out on top with a high-end gaming laptop, then the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is definitely a deal you can’t miss out on. Whether it’s purchased separately or in tandem with the Acer Nitro monitor mentioned above, the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is an excellent choice to round out any gaming setup while doubling as a great home office laptop.

The screen measures 17.3 inches diagonally and delivers images in Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution for excellent visual output that won’t dampen your immersion with pixelation or lossy graphics. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by a ninth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. It must be noted that while there are two variants of the Acer Nitro 5 — the other boasting an AMD processor instead — this one is undoubtedly the far more powerful option as it offers greater performance, speed, and overall multitasking power. Its graphical output is also another excellent facet of the Acer Nitro 5, harboring an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. With it, you can play most hardware-demanding AAA games with at least 30 frames per second on high settings, with prime examples being Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption, and Control.

Unfortunately, there is one thing we can’t defend about the Acer Nitro 5. The speakers are a bit poor, causing audio to be fairly low quality, lacking in both bass and fullness and sounding a bit hollow. Thankfully, if you have a separate set of speakers or will mainly be using headphones, this shouldn’t be a problem.

The laptop can store up to 512GB of program and game files in its SSD, allowing you to install as you please without worrying about running out of space any time soon. Loading times and transfer delays are also reduced to a minimum. If you’ll be taking part in any video conferences or voice calls, the Acer Nitro 5 also has its own HD webcam and dual-microphone array so you don’t miss out on any vocal cues or witty banter with your party. It is a bit heavy though, weighing in at 5.73 pounds, so it’ll be a bit of a grind to carry around. If you don’t mind that added workout or won’t be moving around much, then you should be good to go. Lastly, for local device connectivity, the Acer Nitro 5 has one HDMI, USB 2.0, 3.0, and 3.1 input each for well-rounded connectivity, even without adapters.

If you want a great gaming laptop that also pairs fantastically well with the Acer Nitro monitor, then the Acer Nitro 5 is the one to beat. You can find it on Best Buy today where it’s currently on sale for just $750, down from its retail price of $880. Don’t hesitate, though, because this discount will only be around untill midnight tonight (CT).

