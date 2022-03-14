This Acer Nitro gaming monitor is 25% off today!

After investing in gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t just purchase anything from desktop monitor deals. If you want to take advantage of your computer’s processing power, you should focus on buying a display from gaming monitor deals. While they usually don’t come cheap, you may be able to score huge deals — just like Walmart’s $51 discount for the 23.8-inch Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor, which brings its price down by about 25% to just $149 from its original price of $200.

Acer is always among the brands that are present in Digital Trends’ best monitors, so you know you’re getting a high-quality product if you purchase the Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor. The size of the 23.8-inch display is the baseline in our monitor buying guide, so this monitor with Full HD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio will work fine for most users. The display actually looks much larger because of the zero-frame design, which eliminates the thick bezels that are found in older models of gaming monitors and frees up valuable screen space.

If you’re like most gamers, you absolutely hate it when you encounter stuttering and tearing while you’re playing video games. The Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor eliminates these issues with its support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, which synchronizes the monitor’s frames with those of your PC’s graphics card for a smooth gaming experience. The monitor also offers a 1ms response time, which makes it great for fast-paced action and twitch gameplay, and a 165 Hz refresh rate that lets it support higher frame rates in games while reducing input lag.

The graphics of today’s video games are spectacular, but you’ll only be able to maximize your appreciation of them with a powerful gaming PC and a gaming monitor like the Acer Nitro QG241Y. Walmart is selling the 23.8-inch gaming monitor for just $149, after a $51 discount that slashes its original price of $200. The offer may disappear at any moment, so if you want to take advantage of it, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own 23.8-inch Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor for about 25% off.

