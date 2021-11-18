  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this 24-inch gaming monitor is today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor with a spaceship on the screen.

Gamers who are building their gaming computer setups, and those who are planning to upgrade certain components, shouldn’t miss this year’s best Black Friday deals so that they can enjoy significant savings on their planned purchases. You should be on the lookout for Black Friday monitor deals, among other kinds of offers. One of the deals that you might want to consider is Walmart’s $51 discount for this 24-inch Acer gaming monitor, which reduces its price to a more affordable $149 from its original price of $200.

The best computer monitors maximize the capabilities of your PC, and that’s also the case with the Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor. Its 24-inch display features Full HD resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio, so you can enjoy even the smallest details of the graphics of the best PC games. Gameplay is more immersive with the gaming monitor’s zero-frame design, which eliminates the distractions caused by thick frames around the screen.

With AMD FreeSync Premium, the gaming monitor eliminates stuttering and tearing for smooth gameplay, while its 1ms response time improves gamers’ experiences as even action-packed sequences will be properly rendered, without smearing or ghosting. The Acer Nitro QG241Y also comes with multiple ports, so you can have more than one computer or device hooked to it, for easy switching between them.

You shouldn’t settle for a cheap, basic monitor if you want to enjoy your gaming computer’s processing power and the advanced graphics of the latest games. You should instead invest in a display like the Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor, which is available from Walmart for just $149, after a $51 discount to its original price of $200. It’s unclear when the deal will end, and whether it will be offered through Black Friday, so if you want to secure this 23.8-inch monitor for your gaming computer setup, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

