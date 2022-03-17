It’s hard to call yourself a gamer without some top-notch gaming hardware, and if you’re in the market for some gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, one of the best you’ll find is on the Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop. You can currently get one at Best Buy for just $1,000, which is a $350 savings from its regular price of $1,350, and it pairs well with any of our gaming monitor deals. One free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is also included with your purchase. This is a limited-time offer and the clock is ticking, so hurry over to Best Buy to grab this awesome gaming laptop while this deal lasts.

All of the best gaming laptops create an immersive, lifelike gaming experience that we can take with us anywhere, and the Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop does exactly that. It provides all the power you’ll need to play all of your favorite gaming adventures, and it does so with an Intel Core i7 that’s capable of overclocking, which ensures epic video playback. This combines with a 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and a powerful Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU that deliver immersive gaming experiences through high frame rates and drive incredible realism in your games. It even delivers stunning video playback, so it’ll serve as a great piece of tech to binge watch and take in your favorite content with.

In addition to its internal capabilities as a top-notch gaming device, the Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop also brings a sleek look to your gaming experience. It’s made to go anywhere with you, and its portability is increased by a super-thin design and narrow frame. It’s also designed with a streamlined cooling system, which allows the laptop to last without overheating through the most intense of gaming situation. And despite its smaller footprint and all that power, it’s still capable of reaching nine hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop is capable, efficient, and, with this deal at Best Buy, more affordable than ever. You can currently grab an Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop with one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1,000, an impressive savings of $350. The clock continues to tick on this deal, so claim yours at Best Buy now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations