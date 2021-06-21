Prime Day is finally here and the Prime Day deals are flowing. And that’s especially the case if you’re in the market for a new monitor. Monitors can usually run you a few hundred dollars, but on Prime Day, you can snag them at deep discounts, and even find a few great ones under $100. Just take a look at this deal from Amazon on an Acer SB220Q FHD widescreen monitor. If you’re a Prime member, you can score one for the insanely low price of $80. A monitor that usually goes for $94 is now just $80, meaning you can save yourself $14, get a monitor with solid performance, and avoid paying over a hundred dollars on a monitor, all in one go.

You’re here because you’re looking for a great monitor at a budget-friendly price. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place because this Acer SB220Q FHD widescreen monitor is outfitted with a lot of great features for a very low price. With this deal, $80 gets you a 21.5-inch widescreen FHD monitor with an IPS display, AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, one HDMI port, and one VGA port.

This monitor also features a respectable 75Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time, so it’s a good entry-level monitor for gamers. The Acer SB220Q is also great for those with limited space for a gaming or workstation setup because it’s small (only 21.5 inches) and super-thin (0.24 inches thin to be exact). But don’t worry, the monitor’s very narrow bezels will help you make the most of that 21.5-inch screen.

Gamers on a budget, beginner gamers, and those with limited space for a desktop gaming setup or workstation will appreciate the deal Amazon is offering on this Acer SB220Q widescreen monitor. For just $80, you’re getting a monitor with many of the features you’d want in a monitor including an IPS display and AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. And you’ll save $14 on a previously $94 monitor. So you’re practically getting it for a steal.

More Prime Day monitor deals available now

If the Acer SB220Q doesn’t quite fit your needs or preferences, don’t fret. Prime Day is still going strong and you’re sure to find a deal on a monitor that’s perfect for you. In the meantime, go check out our roundup of the best Prime Day monitor deals, so we can help direct you to the best deals Prime Day has to offer. That way, you’re not sifting through all the discounts yourself. (And if you’re also looking to buy a gaming laptop, you should visit our best Prime Day gaming laptop deals roundup as well.)

And just to help you get started, we’ve gathered a few of the best monitor deals we’ve seen during Prime Day so far below. Feel free to peruse those as well.

