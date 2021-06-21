  1. Deals
This is the cheapest HD monitor you can buy in the Prime Day sales

A turned on Acer SB220Q FHD IPS Widescreen monitor facing forward and displaying a desktop background of a nature scene.
Prime Day is finally here and the Prime Day deals are flowing. And that’s especially the case if you’re in the market for a new monitor. Monitors can usually run you a few hundred dollars, but on Prime Day, you can snag them at deep discounts, and even find a few great ones under $100. Just take a look at this deal from Amazon on an Acer SB220Q FHD widescreen monitor. If you’re a Prime member, you can score one for the insanely low price of $80. A monitor that usually goes for $94 is now just $80, meaning you can save yourself $14, get a monitor with solid performance, and avoid paying over a hundred dollars on a monitor, all in one go.

You’re here because you’re looking for a great monitor at a budget-friendly price. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place because this Acer SB220Q FHD widescreen monitor is outfitted with a lot of great features for a very low price. With this deal, $80 gets you a 21.5-inch widescreen FHD monitor with an IPS display, AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, one HDMI port, and one VGA port.

This monitor also features a respectable 75Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time, so it’s a good entry-level monitor for gamers. The Acer SB220Q is also great for those with limited space for a gaming or workstation setup because it’s small (only 21.5 inches) and super-thin (0.24 inches thin to be exact). But don’t worry, the monitor’s very narrow bezels will help you make the most of that 21.5-inch screen.

Gamers on a budget, beginner gamers, and those with limited space for a desktop gaming setup or workstation will appreciate the deal Amazon is offering on this Acer SB220Q widescreen monitor. For just $80, you’re getting a monitor with many of the features you’d want in a monitor including an IPS display and AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. And you’ll save $14 on a previously $94 monitor. So you’re practically getting it for a steal.

More Prime Day monitor deals available now

If the Acer SB220Q doesn’t quite fit your needs or preferences, don’t fret. Prime Day is still going strong and you’re sure to find a deal on a monitor that’s perfect for you. In the meantime, go check out our roundup of the best Prime Day monitor deals, so we can help direct you to the best deals Prime Day has to offer. That way, you’re not sifting through all the discounts yourself. (And if you’re also looking to buy a gaming laptop, you should visit our best Prime Day gaming laptop deals roundup as well.)

And just to help you get started, we’ve gathered a few of the best monitor deals we’ve seen during Prime Day so far below. Feel free to peruse those as well.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$260 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct

Acer SB220Q 21.5 Inch Monitor

$80 $93
Priced at under $100, this monitor is great thanks to it's FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and thin-bezel design. It even has a VGA port for classic connections, too.
Buy at Amazon

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$522 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon
