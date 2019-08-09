Deals

The Acer Swift 3 budget laptop gets a big $180 in Amazon deal

Erica Katherina
By
acer swift 3 laptop amazon deal 14 inch sf313 51 86qh

Laptops are no longer a luxury nowadays. They have become essential in our everyday lives, from getting school stuff done to preparing office reports and documents. Whether you need one for work or school, we found a deal on the Acer Swift 3 14-Inch Laptop (SF313-51-86QH) that you may want to check out. This model would normally cost you $900, but Amazon has taken a cool 20% off so you can have it at a lower price of $720. We also spotted an awesome deal on a Razer Blade unit in case you’re looking for a gaming laptop.

Outfitted with snappy processing features, high-level specs, and a long battery life, the Acer Swift 3 is sure to meet the demands of today’s modern, on-the-go lifestyles. Get one today and let it sail you smoothly through your everyday productivity needs.

Acer gave this laptop a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS display with an Acer Color Intelligence that can deliver exceptional visuals. Whether you’re scrolling through photos, surfing the web, or writing an essay, you’ll see everything in superb clarity, rich colors, and nice contrast. It has two built-in stereo speakers with Acer’s TrueHarmony for quality audio and two built-in microphones powered by the Acer PurifiedVoice to support conference calls. There’s also an HD camera with Super HDR technology that promises clear face-to-face chats both in bright and low-light conditions.

Under the hood, the Acer Swift 3 packs quite a punch. It features the new eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor (combined with 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD Graphics 620) which is a big jump in performance compared to the previous generation. This gives you sufficient power to multitask and immerse in multimedia content without a hint of lag. Acer also incorporated the latest 802.11ac wireless networking standard to ensure a smooth internet experience, with connection speeds up to three times faster than the older ones.

With a 3,220mAh battery, this device can last up to 13 hours before needing a recharge. That’s more than enough to keep you powered up the entire day so you can accomplish all your daily tasks. Other noteworthy features are the Bio-Protection fingerprint solution for enhanced network and data security, a back-lit keyboard helpful for night-time computing, Bluetooth 5.0 plus a bunch of inputs for quick and easy connectivity, and a large 512GB storage capacity for storing all your files.

The Acer Swift 3 14-Inch Laptop (SF313-51-86QH) is truly a portable powerhouse that can satisfy your school, work, and entertainment needs. You can score it on Amazon for only $724 instead of the usual $900. Order yours now while supplies last.

Looking for more? Check our curated deals page for amazing deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and other tech stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

