AfterShokz Aeropex headphones get rare discount at Amazon

If you exercise a lot or lead an active lifestyle, you’ve probably had a lot of issues with traditional headphones and earphones, whether it’s them falling out easily or just becoming filthy and affecting sound quality. Thankfully, bone-conducting headphones are a good alternative to those who don’t want to deal with the other options. If you’ve wanted to pick up a pair, you’re in luck since there’s a rare discount on the AfterShokz Aeropex open-ear Bluetooth bone-conduction headphones on Amazon, cutting the price from $160 down to $140.

The main selling point for the Aeropex is the open-ear design of the headphones. With the loop over the ears and behind the back of the head, they have a lot of added security from falling off during vigorous exercise or activity. The fact that they are open-ear also means you’ll be more aware of your surroundings, which is important if you like to jog or bike in a city environment where there are cars and other pedestrians. As for the audio quality, it’s at a premium given the price, although you do have to be aware that bone-conducting audio tends to sacrifice a bit of quality compared to traditional headphones. But the AfterShokz Aeropex uses eighth-generation hardware, so it’s still relatively good audio, and will be for most listeners.

Besides that, controlling your AfterShokz Aeropex is pretty easy with two big volume buttons and a nice multifunction button on one of the buds for answering calls, pausing/starting music, and activating voice assistant. It also comes with a pretty impressive eight-hour battery life, although granted that might not be great for those who want to use it for a daily driver, especially since you have to charge it using an AfterShokz proprietary charger. Nonetheless, that isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker if you don’t use your headphones or earphones for more than eight hours a day.

Combined with the IP67 rating, the AfterShokz Aeropex is a great set of bone-conducting headphones, and with the discount at Amazon bringing the price down to $140, it’s worth picking them up. That being said, if these don’t do it for you, we have a lot of other great headphone deals for you to check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations