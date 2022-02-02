  1. Deals
Amazon is having a mini sale on Aftershokz headphones

Aaron Mamiit
By

It’s not hard to find headphone deals from various retailers — in fact, it will be hard to narrow down your choices because of the number of options that are available. In addition to the popular names such as Apple’s AirPods deals, Beats headphone deals, Bose headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals, you might want to consider Aftershokz. The brand is known for its bone-conduction headphones, which transmit sound directly to your inner ear without needing to block your ear canal like traditional headphones.

If you’re interested in trying Aftershokz’ bone-conduction headphones, you’re in luck because Amazon just launched discounts for some of the company’s products. The retailer is selling the Aftershokz OpenMove wireless headphones for $80, after a $20 discount to their original price of $100; the Aftershokz Aeropex wireless headphones for $140, after a $20 discount to their original price of $160; and the renewed Aftershokz OpenComm wireless headset for $150, after a $10 discount to their original price of $160. It’s unclear how long these offers will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on the price cuts, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Aftershokz OpenMove Wireless Headphones — $80, was $100

The Aftershokz OpenMove bone-conduction headphones in slate grey, on a white background.

The Aftershokz OpenMove wireless headphones, featuring the brand’s bone-conduction technology, are designed for daily use. Their earhooks support the transducer’s ability to deliver sounds straight to your inner ear, with up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. They’re lightweight and comfortable to wear all day because there’s nothing inside or over your ears, and the wireless headphones are IP55-rated for water resistance. They also won’t fall out of place because of their titanium band, so you’re free to work out with any type of exercise while wearing them. You can purchase the Aftershokz OpenMove wireless headphones from Amazon at $20 off, which brings their price down to just $80 from their original price of $100.

Aftershokz Aeropex Wireless Headphones — $140, was $160

The AfterShokz Aeropex wireless headphones, viewed from the side.

The Aftershokz Aeropex are sports headphones that are capable of standing up to any kind of weather that you encounter with their IP67 water and dust resistance. They can even survive being submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. The bone-conduction headphones will keep you fully aware of your surroundings, which is important when you’re outdoors, and they’ll be able to keep up with your adventures with battery life that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge. If you think the Aftershokz Aeropex wireless headphones are perfect for you, you can buy them from Amazon for just $140, down $20 from their original price of $160.

Aftershokz OpenComm Wireless Headset (Renewed) — $150, was $160

A man wearing the Aftershokz OpenComm bone-conduction headset.

For those who are always jumping into meetings, you should consider the Aftershokz OpenComm wireless headset. In addition to the brand’s trademark bone-conduction technology and lightweight, open-ear design, the headset comes with an adjustable DSP noise-canceling boom mic that provides clear communication by eliminating background noise. You can use the headset throughout the day because of its solid battery life of up to 16 hours of talk time and up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, and it has a Quick Charge feature that can replenish 2 hours of talk time after just 5 minutes of charging. Amazon is selling the renewed version of the Aftershokz OpenComm wireless headset with a $10 discount, lowering their price to $150 from their original price of $160.

More headphone deals

Amazon’s sale for Aftershokz headphones is very tempting, but if you want to take a look at the discounts for other brands, we’re here to help. Here are some of the best headphone deals that you can shop right now, not just on Amazon but also from other retailers. Hopefully one of these offers catches your eye.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$185 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for audio lovers. more
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless Earbuds a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$450 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods (Second Generation) with Charging Case

$119 $159
Equipped with Apple's H1 wireless chip, the earbuds give you hands-free access to Siri, shared listening on Apple devices with other H1 and W1-equipped headphones, and up to 24 hours of battery life. more
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$209 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
Buy at Amazon
