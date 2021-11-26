Black Friday is off to the races with one of the best Insignia air fryer deals we’ve seen so far: A $70 discount on the Insignia 10 Qt Digital Air Fry Oven, bringing the price down from $130 to just $60. Like many of the online Black Friday air fryer deals, there’s only a limited amount of these in stock. The good news is that even if there are none available in-store near you, shipping is free.

There’s a good chance this deal won’t last till the end of the day, so if you’re looking to score a huge air fryer for use in your home, act fast. The best Black Friday deals won’t stick around, so don’t hesitate to dive in.

Today’s best air fryer Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Huge 10-quart capacity is perfect for cooking nearly any dish

Cook delicious food with less oil

Dishwasher safe

Modern look makes it right at home in your kitchen

The Insignia 10 Qt Air Fry Oven is just $60 right now, which is the best price it’s ever been.

The Insignia Air Fry Oven has earned a spot in many kitchens thanks to its stylish design and ease of use. With 10 pre-set programs, you can let the air fryer do the work for you and stop guessing on how long something should cook. It’s ideal for people that have a too-busy schedule but want to cut back on eating out, especially when you take the automatic shutoff into account. The oven will stop cooking after a certain amount of time to ensure ideal results.

Students heading off to college for the first time will also see a lot of use from an air fryer. Even air-fried pizza is a lot healthier than instant ramen packs, but thanks to the built-in rotisserie spit, dual removable trays, and the drip pan, first-time cooks can make delicious food without a lot of cleanup.

While it’s typically $130, the Insignia 10 Quart Air Fry Oven is seeing one of the best Black Friday air fryer deals we’ve seen yet. With $70 knocked off the price, take the chance to strike while the iron is hot and snag a welcome addition to your kitchen for just $60.

Should you shop this air fryer Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

While Cyber Monday offers its own set of sales, it’s rare that anything available on Cyber Monday will be better than a Black Friday sale. Don’t risk missing out on this Insignia 10 Qt Air Fry Oven deal just because you think you might see it cheaper later. The current deal probably won’t last that long.

Even if you do happen to find a better deal on Cyber Monday, that’s only a couple of days away. You could just cancel this order and make a new one if you see it for a lower price elsewhere. What it boils down to is this, though: we don’t see Black Friday air fryer deals like this often, so don’t end up disappointed. Take the opportunity while it’s here.

