With the winter season underway, you’re probably spending a lot of time indoors. It may come as a surprise to you, but the air we breathe indoors can potentially be more polluted than outdoor air. That is why it is important to arm our homes with an air purifier that can effectively remove year-round offenders such as mold, dust mites, pet dander, and viruses. In addition to freshening up the air, it can also decrease the chances of allergic reactions, respiratory issues, and other related health problems.

Amazon has an amazing sale going right now on a variety of brand-name air purifiers. We found spectacular deals on the Coway Airmega 300, Germ Guardian AC4825, and Levoit LV-H132, letting you in on up to a massive 43% discount. Achieve healthier indoor air quality in your home by jumping on these deals now.

Coway Airmega 300 – $420 ($230 off)

The Coway Airmega 300 boasts the Max2 filter which is the combination of activated carbon and true High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. Together, they efficiently capture up to 99.97% of the tiniest contaminants, particles, and pollutants. It’s also powerful enough to eliminate over 99% of organic compounds and reduce fumes such as acetaldehyde and ammonia. Larger particles like fur and hair are also taken care of, thanks to the washable and permanent pre-filter.

By using powerful dual-suction technology, this Coway air purifier is able to draw contaminated air in and push filtered air out. It cleans the air at least two times per hour and communicates real-time indoor air quality through the built-in pollution sensor. Its LED ring will turn into a specific color brightly so you can quickly identify how clean or dirty the indoor air is every minute. Blue means good, green is for moderate, yellow is for unhealthy, and red signifies very unhealthy.

Perhaps what makes this Coway Airmega 300 stand out is its smart functionality. Its Smart Mode feature enables it to adapt to its surroundings by automatically adjusting the fan speed based on the room’s air and lighting conditions. This allows for an energy-efficient performance without sacrificing efficacy.

This model is ideal for rooms or spaces sized up to 1,256 square feet. You can order it now on Amazon for $420, or $230 off the standard retail price.

Germ Guardian AC4825 – $85 ($65 off)

Something more suitable for smaller spaces is the Germ Guardian AC4825. This model has enough capacity for rooms sized up to 167 square feet. It’s also Energy Star-certified and verified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), and has a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 100, which means faster and more efficient indoor air cleaning.

The Germ Guardian AC4825 comes with a true HEPA filter for capturing 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns combined with an Activated Carbon layer for reducing odors. Apart from these common filter layers, it is also equipped with a UV-C sanitizing light bulb technology. It works with Titanium Dioxide to further enhance its killing power against airborne bacteria, viruses, and germs. From mold spores and household dust to the unwanted smells of pets and cooking, this air purifier can handle it all.

With three fan speeds, this air purifier’s noise level is lower than other modern devices, which commonly come with five fan speeds. It promises quiet operation in the lowest setting which can be useful as a gentle white noise for a restful night’s sleep.

You can bring home this 3-in-1 air purifier at a sale price of $85 on Amazon. The deal is further sweetened with the chance to slash another 20% off with the available coupon or $50 off when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa.

Levoit LV-H132 (2-Pack) – $150 ($20 off)

This two-pack bundle is ready to meet your larger air-purifying needs with cost-effective pricing compared to a single unit at the same price range. These Levoit air purifiers can be used in different rooms, which removes the hassle of moving the machine here and there. Their compact size fares well in small to medium-sized spaces like living rooms, offices, and dorms.

The LV-H132 uses an advanced three-stage filtration system consisting of a pre-filter, a true HEPA filter, and a high-efficiency filter to clean the air. Together, they improve indoor air quality by capturing airborne allergens and contaminants as well as eliminating smoke, food smells, and other unpleasant odors. Rapid air purification is achieved by circulating room air more than four times per hour.

Outfitted with an upgraded motor, these Levoit air purifiers promise enhanced efficiency, greater stability, and a longer lifespan. They operate in an ultra-silent mode which is as quiet as 20 decibels, so you can trust that they won’t bother your sleep or relaxation no matter the fan speed. A useful night light is also built in.

Don’t miss the chance to score this two-pack air purifier bundle for only $150 on Amazon. An additional $50 can also be cut instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card.

