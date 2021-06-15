  1. Deals
AirPods and AirPods Pro both get early Prime Day price cut today

There’s a daunting number of options for headphone deals among the various retailers, but if you’re an Apple fan, you should start your search for new audio accessories with AirPods deals. Like most of Apple’s products, AirPods don’t come cheap, so you should grab every opportunity to buy them at a discount.

If you’ve been looking forward to Prime Day so that you can enjoy discounts when buying AirPods, the good news is you don’t have to wait until next week. Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The AirPods are available at $49 off, lowering their price to $150 from their original price of $199, while the AirPods Pro may be purchased at $52 off, bringing their price down to $197 from their original price of $249.

AirPods – $150, was $199

The second-generation AirPods keep the ridiculously easy setup with iOS devices that was first seen with the first-generation AirPods. All you need to do to pair the AirPods with your iPhone, for example, is to open the wireless earbuds’ charging case and hold it next to your iPhone. For Android devices, there’s just an extra step of holding the button at the back of the charging case to initiate the pairing.

Apple’s new H1 chip enables hands-free Siri activation — just say, “Hey, Siri” to call the digital assistant and start issuing voice commands. Apple promises up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, which extends to more than 24 hours when including the juice from the wireless charging case.

If you’ve invested in the Apple ecosystem, there’s no reason to skip Amazon’s early Prime Day deal for the second-generation AirPods. The wireless earbuds are available for only $150, after a $49 discount to their original price of $199. There’s no telling when the offer will disappear though, so if you want to own the AirPods without paying full price, you should click on that Buy Now button immediately.

AirPods Pro – $197, was $249

Picture shows Apple Airpods Pro in a wireless charging case

For an upgrade to the second-generation AirPods, you have to take a look at the AirPods Pro. They also offer most of the benefits of owning the AirPods, including easy pairing with iOS devices, quick access to Siri, and more than 24 hours of battery life when including the juice from the charging case. The AirPods Pro sound better with improved bass response and a beautiful midrange, but that’s just the start of why you’ll choose them over the AirPods.

When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods, the AirPods Pro add several important features such as IPX4 water resistance, so the wireless earbuds will not be damaged by sweaty workouts and sudden rain, and customizable silicone tips so you can choose the one that best fits your ears. Perhaps the most important reason to choose the more expensive AirPods model, however, is their active noise cancellation, which uses microphones and software to analyze and cancel out external noise. The wireless earbuds also offer Transparency Mode, allowing you to hear everything around you without having to take them out of your ears.

If the AirPods aren’t enough, then you should go for the added features of the AirPods Pro. They’re available in an early Prime Day deal that sees Amazon slash $52 off their original price of $249, bringing their price down to just $197. There’s high demand for the AirPods Pro, so if you want to buy the wireless earbuds at a discount, you should click that Buy Now button before stocks run out.

More AirPods deals

If you’d like to see more offers for the different models of Apple’s AirPods from various retailers, we’ve gathered some of the best AirPods deals that are currently available.
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$160 $200
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Best Buy
AMAZON RENEWED
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$168 $197
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$130 $160
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$129 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
