Cyber Monday deals are here, and one that’s sure to be a hit is this AirPods 3 Cyber Monday deal. Right now Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods 3 for $170, down from $179, saving you $9. Apple AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds out there, but they are typically pricey — and because of consistently high demand, they rarely ever get discounted. This means that this is a unique opportunity to buy these amazing earphones at a reduced price, and it won’t last long. All of the best Cyber Monday deals are selling out quickly, so make sure to shop now.

Today’s best AirPods 3 Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Great sound quality with spatial audio

Quick and easy wireless charging

Water and sweat resistant, great for sports

Up to 30 hours of listening on a single charge

In our AirPods 3 review, we praised their exceptional sound quality, comfortable size that hits the midpoint between the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro, some great passive noise canceling, and competent ability to handle making and receiving calls. A comfortable six-hour battery life with up to 30 hours of listening using the MagSafe charging case rounds out the package, making these some of the best AirPods to ever hit the market.

If you currently own a pair of previous-generation AirPods, you’ll agree with us that the AirPods 3 are a definite improvement across the board. In terms of sound quality, these semi-open earbuds are every bit as good as the AirPods Pro, delivering crystal-clear sound with defined bass and high tones, both of which are rare in earbuds. The use of head-tracking spatial audio ensures that you can fully experience the music no matter where you are. Their design brings you the best of both worlds when it comes to audio: You’ll be fully immersed in the music, but still safe and sound when you’re out and about because you’ll be able to hear as much of your surroundings as you wish. They’re equally good for receiving and making calls, listening to podcasts, and, of course, you can use them to talk to Siri if you want to check the weather without stopping your workout.

Listening on the move is where the AirPods 3 truly shine. Apple improved their design from previous generations, making them comfortable but also secure, which means that you can take them on a run without worry. They’re also water and sweat resistant, making them the perfect companion to your future workouts. It’s worth noting that the AirPods 3 offer excellent battery life, and the MagSafe charging case they come with allows for wireless charging and extends that battery life tremendously.

All of the above makes this one of the best AirPods deals you’ll want to check out, given that these buds strike a great balance between high-quality sound and the features you want, while still coming in at an affordable price. If you’re willing to spend a little more you might want to check out the other Cyber Monday AirPods deals available, as they are plentiful this year. For example, you can also snag a pair of discounted AirPods Max if you’re looking for something with a little more oomph than these (still fantastic, not to mention great value) AirPods 3.

AirPods 3 normally cost $179, but you can pick them up now for $170 and save yourself $9 on this high-demand, reliable, easy-to-use pair of earbuds from the ever-popular Apple brand. This is the lowest price the AirPods 3 have ever been at Amazon, so snap up this offer now before it’s all sold out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations