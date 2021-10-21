  1. Deals
Don't wait until Black Friday — buy the new AirPods 3 NOW

If you’re tempted to hold out for Black Friday deals on the latest Apple AirPods 3, we’re not convinced this is a good plan. Why? It’s highly likely that they won’t be discounted, even as part of the Apple Black Friday deals and instead, you might miss out on getting them in time for the holidays. Even if they are discounted, you’re likely to only save $10 or $20 at most, and again — don’t count on getting them in time for the holidays.

Simply put, the Apple AirPods 3 also known as the AirPods 3rd generation are the latest version of the AirPods and are pretty great. They’re new and improved thanks to a bunch of updated features. That includes spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so that sound is placed all around you. There’s also adaptive EQ which we previously only saw on the Apple AirPods Pro meaning that the sound adapts according to the shape of your ears. A new contoured design means they’re far more comfortable to wear too.

Elsewhere, you also get the benefits of swea- and water-resistance, plus there’s a new force sensor that means you can more easily control what you’re doing. There’s always the convenience of being able to say ‘Hey Siri’ at any time too. Other benefits include up to 6 hours of listening time with one charge plus up to 30 hours of total listening time once you combine it with the MagSafe charging case. Offering plenty of benefits you’d expect to see from the best earbuds, the AirPods 3 are pretty sweet.

If you want to embrace the advantages of the AirPods 3, you need to snap them up now. We can’t see them being part of the Black Friday AirPods deals line-up but we can see stock expiring fast and you having to wait weeks for your new headphones. Don’t delay — order today and you’ll have them in plenty of time for the holidays. They’re a great price anyway at $179.

