These are the best AirPods alternatives on sale at Best Buy

It’s virtually impossible to imagine going on walks or hitting the gym without your music, but to do that, you need high-quality headphones. Of course, AirPods are one of the most sought-after models, but there are some pretty sensational alternatives out there, too. We’ve rounded up some of the best headphone deals we’ve seen lately on earbuds that rival even the best AirPods deals. Grab a pair before these deals are gone, and then hit the gym or start making a collaborative playlist to share with your friends.

JBL Tune 130NC Earbuds — $60, was $100

JBL has been making high-quality headphones for years, and the best part is that its lineup includes several affordable pairs of earbuds, one of which is the JBL Tune 130NC Earbuds. These wireless earbuds deliver 40 hours of JBL Pure Bass Sound, meaning that you are sure to feel every pulsing beat. The Tune 130NC Earbuds have a smart, ergonomic design so you’ll be able to wear them all day, and your ears will be comfortable the entire time. Need to take them to the gym? No problem. These headphones are water-resistant, so you never have to worry about sweat damaging them. They also have four microphones, so your voice calls will be clearer than ever and you’ll be able to conduct business in stereo. The Tune 130NC Earbuds have active noise cancellation and smart ambient technology, so you can choose when you want to only hear tunes or stay connected to the world around you. You can download the JBL Headphone App to customize your listening experience, so your music really feels like your own.

Samsung Galaxy Buds — $100, was $150

If you’re already a Samsung Galaxy owner, then you know that Samsung means quality. These earbuds were designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, bringing you better bass, and a more comfortable, open fit. The speakers play everything with the quality of studio sound, which makes every song sound like you’re listening to it live. They come with active noise cancellation, which helps you block out background noise wherever you may go, whether it’s on a run or on a business trip. All you have to do to turn it on is tap. Then, just tap again to let all of the surrounding sounds, like traffic, in so you don’t miss anything going on around you, even while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast. Their case doubles as a wireless charger, which provides you with longer battery life. The voice assistant is always on, so you can send a message or find your favorite songs to listen to hands free. They’re the perfect partner for your smartphone, whether it’s a Galaxy or an iPhone or any other Bluetooth-compatible device.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds — $199, was $279

It’s fair to say that Bose makes some of the best headphones money can buy, so the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are, as expected, pretty sweet. They were designed with the world’s most effective noise cancellation and high-fidelity audio, meaning that you can count on these earbuds to bring you an incredible listening experience. Internal and external microphones sense noise around you and instantly cancel the signal, ensuring that you have no disruptions and that you can turn up your music without background noise. That said, there are times when you’ll want to be more in touch with the world around you, in which case you can cut back on the noise-canceling feature with a double tap. Thanks to Bose’s StayHear Max tips, the Bose QuietComfort live up to their name and deliver a perfect fit for every listener. They’ll give you up to six hours of battery life on a full charge, and a rapid 15-minute charge will give you an extra two hours of play. Best of all, their case will provide two full additional charges, and you can recharge the case via USB-C. You can control your QuietComfort earbuds all from the Bose Music app, giving you the ability to fully customize your listening experience. Don’t miss the chance to buy these at a great price.

