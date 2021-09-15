  1. Deals
Amazon is celebrating yesterday’s Apple announcements with DEALS!

Amazon is joining the hype over the announcements of the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 at Apple’s California Streaming event with a host of Apple deals that you won’t want to miss. There are AirPods deals, iPad deals, and MacBook deals for you to choose from, all offering significant savings on the devices’ regular prices. Take a look at Amazon’s discounts, and see if anything catches your attention.

AirPods – $115, was $159

The second-generation Apple AirPods out of their charging case.

The second-generation AirPods offer extremely easy pairing with iOS devices, though they also work with Android smartphones and tablets, while enabling quick access to Apple’s digital assistant Siri. The wireless earbuds, which promise more than 24 hours of usage when including the juice from the charging case, are available at $44 off, lowering their price to $115 from their original price of $159.

AirPods Pro – $180, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro inside their wireless charging case.

The AirPods Pro improve upon the second-generation AirPods by adding active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, customizable silicone tips for a better fit, and sweat and water resistance for added protection from damage. They also make improvements to sound and call quality. The AirPods Pro are sold on Amazon for $180, down $69 from their original price of $180.

AirPods Max – $490, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Breaking free from the wireless earbuds form, the AirPods Max offer excellent sound and build quality, alongside top-of-the-class active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. The wireless headphones are also comfortable to wear, with deep earcups, breathable ear cushions, and a well-balanced clamping force. The AirPods Max are $59 off on Amazon, bringing their price down to $490 from their original price of $549.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $539, was $599

The iPad Air 4 in hand.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

The 2020 iPad Air, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, offers powerful performance with no signs of slowdowns even when multitasking between apps. The tablet is protected with the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, and it supports the Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard. You can buy the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2020 iPad Air from Amazon for $539, after a $60 discount to its original price of $599.

2021 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – $749, was $799

The iPad Pro 2021 on a table, showing the screen.

For the premium iPad experience, go for the 2021 iPad Pro. The tablet offers improved performance with Apple’s M1 chip, while the 11-inch Liquid Retina display is perfect for viewing and editing photos and videos. The Wi-Fi, 128GB version of the 2021 iPad Pro, which is the perfect companion for professional creatives, is available on Amazon with a $50 discount to its original price of $799, lowering it to $749.

2020 MacBook Air (256GB) – $850, was $1,000

The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Like the 2021 iPad Pro, the 2020 MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, for more than three times faster performance compared to its predecessor. The M1 chip is so power-efficient that it eliminates the need for fans to keep the laptop cool, resulting in an absolutely silent machine. If you think the 2020 MacBook Air is for you, Amazon is selling the 256GB version of the laptop at $49 off, with a further $100 discount upon checkout, bringing its price down to $850 from its original price of $999.

2020 MacBook Pro (256GB) – $1,150, was $1,299

The M1-powered MacBook Pro on a coffee table.

For top-of-the-line performance, you’ll want to invest in the 2020 MacBook Pro, which is again equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, in addition to an octa-core CPU for snappy performance, an octa-core GPU to handle graphics-intensive apps, and a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. The 256GB version of the 2020 MacBook Pro is sold on Amazon for $1,150, after a $149 discount to its original price of $1,299.

More Apple deals

If you’re not attracted to any of these offers, the good news is that there are many more discounts for Apple products out there. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Apple deals that are currently available from different retailers.

Full discount at checkout

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 4th Generation)

$500 $600
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera. more
Buy at Best Buy

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

$30 $39
Effortlessly juice up your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) with the official MagSafe charging pad from Apple. Compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$499 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iMac 2021 (24-Inch, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,249 $1,299
The new iMac is here, sporting a super-sleek slimmed-down design along with Apple's amazing new M1 CPU. more
Buy at Amazon
