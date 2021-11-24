We love to see Black Friday discounts on products that almost never get price cuts, like AirPods Max Black Friday deals. Apple is well known for putting steep initial price tags on their premium products, but during the holiday season, they put out some of the best Black Friday deals around. You’ll be able to find discounts across their entire range of devices, including Black Friday headphone deals and Black Friday AirPods deals on the Max and Pro models. If you’re looking to build up an entire Apple ecosystem, you should always be watching out for the best deals at a wide range of retailers. One of the most incredible deals we’ve found is for the Apple AirPods Max — the most expensive member of the AirPods product family. Right now, you can pick them up on Amazon for just $479, a whole $70 off the original price of $549. If you’re a hardcore Apple user, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this deal.

Today’s best AirPods Max Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Works great with other Apple devices

Fantastic design

Excellent sound quality

Impressive transparency mode

The AirPods Max over-ear headphones deliver phenomenal sound, top-tier build quality, and an array of smart features that work flawlessly with other Apple devices. In our Apple AirPods Max review, we called them “exquisitely crafted headphones built for Apple lovers” and “the most fun headphones ever.” There are plenty of reasons for our ecstatic praise, including the design. The sturdy, beautiful metal earcups are wonderful to touch and hold, and the inner textiles feel fantastic on the ears. The earcups aren’t just there for show — they house a digital crown for granular volume controls that feels extremely satisfying to turn.

Similar to the rest of the AirPods line, the AirPods Max offer excellent sound quality. There’s a wonderfully balanced and detailed audio profile that sounds great while listening to just about anything, coupled with best-in-class noise canceling and a top-notch microphone for calls. We also found that they have the most impressive transparency mode of any headphones we’ve tried. If you use Apple Music, you also get access to cutting-edge audio features like spatial audio with head-tracking.

The Apple AirPods Max are ideal for anyone who loves Apple products or anyone who’s looking for an excellent pair of daily-driver headphones. Right now, you can pick up the AirPods Max for just $479, a discount of $70 from the original price of $549. If you’re interested, you should hit the “Buy Now” button as soon as you can. Apple products are always in high demand, so they might run out before you know it!

Should you shop this AirPods Max Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

You shouldn’t ignore this Black Friday deal from Amazon for the AirPods Max for the possibility of a bigger discount on Cyber Monday. There’s no assurance that the headphones’ price will go lower, and it’s also unclear if there will be stocks left after Black Friday. Retailers usually just rehash leftover Black Friday deals for Cyber Monday, but if shoppers snap up all the stock, you might not even see the AirPods Max on sale on Cyber Monday.

If you come across an AirPods Max deal on Cyber Monday that’s better than what you purchased on Black Friday, you can still take advantage of it by canceling your purchase or returning the item. It’s still recommended that you buy the wireless headphones during Black Friday though, to make sure that you secure the item — afterward, you can be on the lookout for better deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations