AirPods Max down to lowest price of 2022 for Presidents Day

If you’re a dedicated Apple user looking for headphone deals, then there’s no better pair of wireless headphones for you than the AirPods Max — and right now, you can get them for a steal of a price as part of the Presidents Day sales. These incredible over-ear headphones are normally quite pricey, but right now, you can get them at Amazon for just $449. That’s a massive $100 off the regular price tag of $549. That’s easily one of the best Apple AirPods deals that you’ll find as part of the Presidents Day deals and the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

The AirPods Max are no ordinary pair of wireless headphones. In fact, in our AirPods Max review, we called them “the most fun headphones ever” because of their robust feature set, top-notch design, and incredible integration with the Apple ecosystem. As soon as you take them out of the box and the carrying case, they pair up seamlessly with your Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads. That’s thanks to the powerful H1 chip, which provides seamless pairing with Apple’s entire ecosystem of devices. The processor does more than support pairing — it also uses a unique computational audio system to ensure the best possible listening experience, regardless of the listener or the music genre. They’re also a battery life champion, with over 20 hours of juice on a single charge and fantastic standby time.

On top of that, the AirPods Max have some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) of any pair of headphones we’ve tried. These effectively remove environmental noise without any static or white noise creeping through. There’s also a best-in-class transparency mode, so you can let in certain sounds when you’re crossing the street, or someone starts talking to you. If you’re planning to use this for Zoom or Facetime calls while on the go, you’ll also appreciate the fantastic microphone array that provides crystal-clear call quality for both you and the listener. One incredibly unique feature of these headphones is spatial audio for Apple Music. This lets you have a complete surround-sound experience with certain tracks, complete with head-tracking that simulates you moving around in a 360-degree space.

It doesn’t get much better than the Apple AirPods Max if you’re an Apple fan. These headphones are stylish, well-designed, and full of quality-of-life features you’ll love. Right now, you can pick a pair up as part of Amazon’s Presidents Day deals for just $449, which is a whopping $100 off the standard price of $549. So hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible — this deal could end soon!

