Don’t miss your chance to get the AirPods Pro delivered for the holidays

There’s no time like the holidays to enjoy your Spotify Wrapped or listen to your favorite playlists. Now you can do that without blowing your budget, as we’ve got one of the best AirPods deals around. Today you can get your mitts on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200 from Walmart, down from $239, saving $39 that you could put towards new tunes, subscriptions, or anything else you like! We don’t often see discounts on the AirPods Pro, so this is your opportunity to grab this deal before it sells out, with delivery in time for the holidays.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are the best Apple earbuds you can currently buy, with their excellent noise cancellation, outstanding sound quality, and fun charging case features. The original AirPods Pro were some of the best-selling wireless earbuds of all time, and Apple’s knocked it out of the park with the second-gen, which made our list of the best wireless earbuds of 2022.

The AirPods Pro 2 boast the same great design and comfortable fit as their predecessors but pack the new Apple H2 chips in each bud for improvements across a number of key areas. Active noise cancellation here impresses, and these buds give Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II a run for their money — in our review, we decided the AirPods Pro 2 were even better in some ways. This time around, Adaptive Transparency improves transparency, preventing loud noises from causing you issues. The controls here are the same simple squeeze-to-click gestures as the first-gen AirPods Pro, making playback or answering and ending calls a breeze.

There’s improved sound quality too, with excellent bass response and more detail and depth, whether you’re listening to your favorite playlist, podcasts, or audiobooks. Music lovers will enjoy listening to all genres on the AirPods Pro 2. Listening on the go — on a run, commuting, traveling, or just away from home — is a breeze thanks to up to six hours of battery life — up to 30 hours when you include the charging case. Speaking of, the charging case this time around packs several neat features, including IPX4 protection, a built-in speaker, and the Apple U1 chip for ultra-precise location pinpointing via Find My.

It’s not often we see a great deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, but today you can grab them at Walmart for $200, saving $39 off the regular $239 price. If you want these earbuds for less, don’t hang around, as this deal definitely isn’t going to! It’s already selling fast, so add it to your basket and check out now to get the AirPods Pro 2 in time for the holidays.

