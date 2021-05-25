AirPods Pro under $200 in latest early Memorial Day deal

It seems like summer is finally here, and even though Memorial Day is still a week away, we’re already seeing plenty of Memorial Day sales on everything from mattresses to iPads. Not to be outdone, Amazon is getting in on the action. It’s offering a primo deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro, our favorite true wireless earbuds for iOS. It recently knocked the price for a pair of AirPods Pro down to less than $200, to $197. That’s the lowest AirPods Pro have been at Amazon since February, and it’s currently the best price we could find for a new pair. (Unsurprisingly, Walmart has matched this price.) So if you’ve been thinking about getting a set of AirPods Pro to pair with your iPhone and take your tunes with you to all the places you’ll finally be able to go this summer, now is a good time to scoop up a pair at a great price.

Perhaps you’ve noticed how popular Apple’s seemingly ubiquitous buds are. There’s a reason for that besides brand recognition. Our reviewer described the AirPods Pro as “shockingly good,” praised them for their active noise-canceling tech and superb sound quality, and said “even Android owners may want to give them a look.” That excellent sound is the result of a custom speaker driver, a high dynamic range amplifier, and an H1 chip working in tandem. These AirPods come with three sets of silicone tips for a custom fit and are sweat- and water-resistant (they have a rating of IPX4), so you can use them when you’re working out at the gym to get into swimsuit shape. The buds themselves can go for 4.5 hours on a single charge, while their accompanying Qi-certified charging case extends that by another 24 hours. And as they are designed to work with your Apple devices, they have voice activation via Siri. Our reviewer recommended buying them at their list price of $250, so for $197 they are all the more worth purchasing. You can easily find other true wireless headphones (try comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods, for example) for less money, but they won’t sound as nice or work as seamlessly with your Apple devices as the AirPods Pro.

