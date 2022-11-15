 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry — this crazy AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
The Average Tech Guy/Unsplash

Walmart Black Friday deals have started early this year, giving shoppers the chance to buy now and beat the rush, all while still getting the products they want at Black Friday prices. That means now is the perfect opportunity to buy some Apple AirPods Pro for only $159, saving you $21 off the usual price of $180. These are the older 1st-generation AirPods Pro but they’re still excellent. A very popular seller, buy them now before you miss out or read on to see why they’re worth it.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

One of the best Black Friday AirPods deals around right now, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great choice for so many people. Super convenient to use, they’re particularly well suited to Apple device owners thanks to them pairing so quickly, but everyone can benefit from them. Offering highly effective Active Noise Cancellation, the Apple AirPods Pro were formerly some of the best wireless earbuds you could buy until the second-generation model was launched earlier this year. You’re able to fully immerse yourself in your music, blocking outside noise until you want to return via the Transparency mode.

Alongside that, there’s adaptive EQ which automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear so you get a superior experience. There’s also spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so it feels like the sound has been placed all around you, no matter how you move. Other useful features include three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit, along with sweat and water resistance. Up to 24 hours of battery life and an easy-to-use wireless charging case keep things ticking along nicely, too.

Attractive to look at while also very practical to use, the Apple AirPods Pro are the kind of earphones you soon wonder how you lived without. Normally priced at $180, you can buy them now from Walmart for only $159. A good saving of $21, these may not be the latest model anymore, but they’re highly reliable and sure to delight audiophiles on a budget. Buy them now while stocks last. They’re proving very popular.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Black Friday Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Stack of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.
Samsung smart refrigerators just got big discounts for Black Friday
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
The best Black Friday deals for 2022
Black Friday Deals Best Sales 2022
Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Walmart Prime Day Laptops
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable
Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Good Morning GIF in Slack on a laptop.
You can (and totally should) buy a Roomba robot vacuum for $177
iRobot Roomba 670 vacuum cleaner cleaning a floor.
Don’t miss your chance to get a Ring Video Doorbell for $60 today
Person using a Ring doorbell.
Fitbit Versa 4 just got its first big price cut — save $80 right now
Fall 22 Fitbit lineup inlcuding Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3.
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K projector is $1,500 off right now
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
This bestselling gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $200 off at Walmart
iBuyPower gaming desktop with keyboard and mouse.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Best Buy logo on a building.
Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.