AirPods Pro down to new lowest-ever price — now $190

Amazon has just kicked off one helluva deal on the AirPods Pro ahead of Prime Day 2020. Usually $250, the world’s most popular true wireless earbuds are on sale for $190 right now at Amazon-owned discount retailer Woot! — a mere $30 more than the standard AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. You’ll need to act fast, though: This is the cheapest they’ve ever been, so it’s safe to say they’re flying off the shelves. Suffice to say, this is the single best AirPods deal we’ve seen to date, and won’t be beaten by this year’s Prime Day AirPods deals.

The AirPods Pro are a lot smaller and shorter than the run-of-the-mill AirPods with Charging Case and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. They’re also sweat-resistant, making them the ideal companion for a long workout, and are armed with Active Noise Canceling (ANC). But the pièce de résistance here are the changes Apple made improve the all-important sound quality, headlined by the addition of Adaptive EQ — a software tweak that tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of the listener’s ear. They’re the best AirPods to date.

Why you should buy AirPods Pro

Don’t believe us? There’s a reason they have over 48,000 five-star views at Amazon, with one customer writing: “Best earbuds I’ve ever purchased. For years I wanted wireless noice canceling earbuds after using the Beats Studio and Bose QC lines. Being an iPhone user I always saw the appeal of AirPods but never could use them due to them not fitting my ear correctly and always falling out. As soon as I saw the design of the AirPods Pro I instantly came to amazon and ordered them. If you’re at all contemplating on ordering these I 100% recommend.”

Are any other AirPods deals happening now?

If you’re after something a bit different — maybe something a bit cheaper — there are several other AirPods deals happening right now. The highlight is the run-of-the-mill AirPods with Charging Case for just $129, down $30 from the usual $159. Of course, with Prime Day happening tomorrow you may be reluctant to pull the trigger today. Our advice? Take advantage of the deals while you can. You can always cancel the order or return the item if you find the same product cheaper tomorrow. Take it from us, though: These won’t be discounted much further, if at all.

