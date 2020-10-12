  1. Deals

AirPods Pro down to new lowest-ever price — now $190

By

Amazon has just kicked off one helluva deal on the AirPods Pro ahead of Prime Day 2020. Usually $250, the world’s most popular true wireless earbuds are on sale for $190 right now at Amazon-owned discount retailer Woot! — a mere $30 more than the standard AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. You’ll need to act fast, though: This is the cheapest they’ve ever been, so it’s safe to say they’re flying off the shelves. Suffice to say, this is the single best AirPods deal we’ve seen to date, and won’t be beaten by this year’s Prime Day AirPods deals.

The AirPods Pro are a lot smaller and shorter than the run-of-the-mill AirPods with Charging Case and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. They’re also sweat-resistant, making them the ideal companion for a long workout, and are armed with Active Noise Canceling (ANC). But the pièce de résistance here are the changes Apple made improve the all-important sound quality, headlined by the addition of Adaptive EQ — a software tweak that tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of the listener’s ear. They’re the best AirPods to date.

Why you should buy AirPods Pro

Don’t believe us? There’s a reason they have over 48,000 five-star views at Amazon, with one customer writing: “Best earbuds I’ve ever purchased. For years I wanted wireless noice canceling earbuds after using the Beats Studio and Bose QC lines. Being an iPhone user I always saw the appeal of AirPods but never could use them due to them not fitting my ear correctly and always falling out. As soon as I saw the design of the AirPods Pro I instantly came to amazon and ordered them. If you’re at all contemplating on ordering these I 100% recommend.”

Are any other AirPods deals happening now?

If you’re after something a bit different — maybe something a bit cheaper — there are several other AirPods deals happening right now. The highlight is the run-of-the-mill AirPods with Charging Case for just $129, down $30 from the usual $159. Of course, with Prime Day happening tomorrow you may be reluctant to pull the trigger today. Our advice? Take advantage of the deals while you can. You can always cancel the order or return the item if you find the same product cheaper tomorrow. Take it from us, though: These won’t be discounted much further, if at all.

TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$125 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$160 $200
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Target
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$199 $249
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED BUT AS GOOD AS NEW!
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$186 $199
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
$100 OFF FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS
Expires soon

Free AirPods with Purchase of Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro

Free AirPods with Purchase
College students and teachers (including homeschool teachers) can buy a Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro and score a free pair of Apple AirPods, along with free engraving.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods

$69 $79
If you need a spare wireless charging case for your AirPods, you can pick one up now. Use it to keep your AirPods safe and easily findable, and to charge them up when you're not using them.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

