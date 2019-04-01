Share

Since the 2017 introduction of the iPhone X, Apple’s newest smartphones all support Qi standard for wireless charging. Along with the announcement, Apple also unveiled its own wireless charging hub, the AirPower, to power multiple Apple devices at once. While that plan has recently been scratched, there are still great options for charging all your Apple products in one convenient spot. Check out some of these discounted charging stands to help juice up your Apple devices.

Elago Charging Hub

The Elago 3-in-1 charging stand is compatible with all Apple Watch Series, the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2, the iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 6, 6 Plus, SE, 5, 5S, and 5C. Charge all your Apple devices without removing your cases and keep a minimalist design by not cluttering your charging cables. The cables are not included with this charging stand. The charging hub is super compact, which makes it the perfect accessory to have on your bedside nightstand or on a work desk. It’s made out of silicone so you won’t get any scratches on it.

Normally priced at $25, it is down to $23 right now.

Bestand 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

The Bestand 3-in-1 aluminum wireless charging stand is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. It works with the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S8, and S8 Plus. It’s built with a 2-coil design that enables increased charging speeds. The watch charger is not included, and the dock is mostly made of aluminum with an anti-skid silicone pad on the bottom. And it comes with 1-year free warranty.

Normally priced at $50, it is now 10 percent off when you apply the Amazon coupon.

Beacco Charging Stand

Use the Beacco charging stand to conveniently charge your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods in one neat spot. The iPhone and Apple Watch cables are not included. You don’t have to remove the case from your devices to start charging. It’s made of ABS plastic with non-slip pad on the bottom for sturdiness. You can also vertically charge your phone for easy viewing.

Normally $26, this product is 5 percent off when you apply the Amazon coupon.

Belkin Charging Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch

The Belkin charger is only able to charge iPhones and the Apple Watch but we couldn’t pass up on offering a great discount. It’s compatible with all the latest iPhones and Apple Watch Series devices.

Normally priced at $130, it is down to $100.

