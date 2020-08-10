3 gaming chair deals you can’t afford to miss today

Hardcore gamers literally spend thousands of hours sitting in front of their gaming consoles. That’s why it’s important to get a good gaming chair to avoid backaches and other discomforts due to prolonged sitting. A gaming chair also doubles as an office chair, and those who don’t want a boring-looking seat will find plenty of stylish options to choose from. Below are three sexy and sleek gaming chairs that are available at Amazon and Best Buy at awesome discounted prices. Get the AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair, Arozzi Milano Gaming Chair, and Furmax Office Desk Leather Gaming Chair today for as cheap as $66.

Furmax Office Desk Leather Gaming Chair – $66, was $75

The Furmax Office Desk Leather Gaming Chair boasts a sleek racing car design that’ll prove eye-catching in your gaming station or office. The seat and backrest are thickly padded for maximum comfort and are covered with high-quality leather and breathable mesh to ensure you won’t feel stuffy despite extended sitting. Further, the high backrest and shape guarantee your spine and neck are properly aligned at all times to prevent backaches. At the bottom you’ll find a pneumatic gas lift that adjusts the seat height from 15.2 inches to 18.3 inches, depending on your preference. Finally, the casters allow you to maneuver around the office with ease and won’t scratch or mark your beautiful floors. Get the Furmax Office Desk Leather Gaming Chair for the incredibly low price of $66 instead of $75 at Amazon.

Arozzi Milano Gaming Chair – $170, was $250

Just like the Furmax Office Desk Leather Gaming Chair, the Arozzi Milano Gaming Chair sports a race car-like design, although it definitely looks bolder with its striking red trims which contrast nicely with the black PU leather. The backrest is shaped to follow the natural curve of the spine to help lower the strain on your back after long periods of sitting. A quick pull of the handle beneath its seat allows you to adjust the seat height to your liking, and it comes with a rocking feature with up to 12-degrees of recline. Finally, casters underneath allow you to wheel around your room easily and smoothly and they work on both carpets and hard flooring. The Arozzi Milano Gaming Chair normally retails for $250, but right now you can get it at Best Buy for just $170.

AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair – $299, was $349

While it might be the most expensive chair on this list, the AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair warrants its premium price tag thanks to its incredible build construction, extremely comfortable cushioning, and a few high-end features. Its cold cured foam padding is super dense and would make you feel like you’re sitting on a sofa, plus the shape of the backrest ensures that you’re in a healthy sitting position at all times. The extremely comfy headrest has an included neck pillow and adjustable lumbar pillow adds some much needed ergonomic support. The upholstery is covered in a mesh fabric that is more breathable and even more durable than PU leather. The armrests are thickly padded and adjustable in three directions: Up and down, back and forth, and can rotate to the sides. Finally, you can get a deep recline with this chair (up to 180 degrees) and you can also rock it and adjust rocking tension. The AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is on sale at Amazon right now for $299 instead of $349 — a cool $50 off.

