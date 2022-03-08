This Alienware gaming monitor is over $400 off today

A great monitor can make all the difference when it comes to competitive gaming. If you’re in the market for gaming monitor deals, you should watch out for a few things: a high refresh rate panel, low response time, and solid brightness. As part of the Alienware deals on Dell’s website, you can pick up a discounted monitor today that ticks all the boxes. Right now, you can get the Alienware AW2721D 27-inch gaming monitor for just $700, which is a whopping $410 discount on the regular price of $1,110. This is an offer that you don’t want to miss. Keep reading to find out what makes this monitor a great pick for dedicated gamers.

Alienware monitors constantly make our lists of the best gaming monitors, and for good reason. They create great-looking panels with plenty of features to improve the gaming experience. The Alienware AW2721D monitor is no different, with a spacious 27-inch panel at a 1440p resolution that’s perfect for playing modern titles with exceptional detail. Most gaming monitors get criticized for having mediocre picture quality, but the AW2721D is a big exception. It has a 1000 to 1 contrast ratio, DisplayHDR compatibility, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness, making it look fantastic both in-game and regular use. There’s also 98% DCI-P3 coverage for exceptional color accuracy. It also has an IPS panel for excellent viewing angles.

On top of that, the display has an incredible 240Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for a plethora of competitive games. You’ll be able to train your reflexes and instantly respond to enemy attacks in first-person shooters and multiplayer battle arena games. This monitor also supports Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, providing a smooth experience without tearing and ghosting. When combined with the 1ms GTG response time, you’ll be able to see everything clearly as it happens on screen. You also have many ports to work with, including two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, an audio-out jack, and three USB 3.2 downstream ports for passthrough. This monitor is also exceptionally well-designed, with a gorgeous silver metallic body, thin bezels, and an intuitive height-adjustable stand.

If this sounds like the perfect monitor for you, there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get the Alienware 27-inch AW2721D gaming monitor for just $700 at Dell’s website. That’s a discount of $410 on the original price of $1,110, which is an absolute steal for all the features you’re getting. So hit that Buy Now button and take your gaming experience to the next level today.

