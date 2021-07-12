  1. Deals
If you own a PS5, you need to buy this 55-inch OLED monitor today

By

If you own a PlayStation 5, you’ve gone to a lot of effort to be able to enjoy the latest and greatest from Sony. That means you also want the best quality picture and experience while you’re playing the best PS5 games out there. One of the best ways to do that is to buy an Alienware 55-inch OLED monitor from Dell. Right now, you can snap one up for just $2,500, saving you a ridiculous $1,550 on the usual price. There’s never been a better time to enjoy the world’s first 55-inch OLED gaming monitor. Still not sure why you should invest? Read on and we’ll tell you all about it.

Simply put, this monitor will breathe fresh life into your gaming experience. While a regular LED monitor is good, it’s important to know the difference between OLED and LED so you can understand the benefits going on here. OLED screens are thin, light, and offer fantastic contrast and color that’s simply second to none. They’re much brighter than their LED counterparts with the ability to produce both light and color from a single diode the moment they’re fed electricity. Because of that, they don’t need a separate backlight as is needed with LEDs. Instead, each pixel you see is a self-contained source of color and light giving you a far superior image.

Now imagine that while you’re playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartor Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s going to make your favorite games look truly amazing.

That’s certainly helped by the PlayStation 5’s high-end specs with its 8-core 3.5Ghz custom Zen 2 processor and GPU that’s able to pump out 10.3 TFLOPS. Checking out the differences between a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S is a great way to learn more about the power of the fastest generation of consoles out there.

So, you’re converted, right? Snap up the 55-inch Alienware OLED gaming monitor and you get to enjoy the world’s first 55-inch OLED gaming monitor with low input latency and Alienware Legend Industrial Design. Simply put, you’ll get to experience amazing detail and a practically infinite contrast ratio if you invest in this monitor.

Available right now, you can buy the 55-inch Alienware OLED gaming monitor for just $2,500, saving you $1,550 on the usual price. Be quick though — stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price and we don’t know when it’ll be this low again.

More gaming monitor deals

Looking for a different gaming monitor? We’ve got all the best gaming monitor deals out there so you know exactly where to go for the best deal, no matter what your budget is.

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

MSI Optix G241VC 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

$130 $150
This MSI gaming monitor offers a 13.6-inch LCD panel with LED backlight, 1ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, and 1920 x 1080 resolution, all for a great gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon
BACKORDERED

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$400 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon
Prime Day Deal

Asus VG279Q 27-Inch IPS 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Monitor

$215 $299
For long gaming sessions, your eyes will thank you for this Asus VG279Q monitor. You can enjoy 1080p graphics and FreeSync vertical sync technology without a huge hit to your wallet.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung 32" G77 Curved 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor T1 Faker Edition

$700 $850
With a Quad HD 2K resolution display, you can immerse yourself in gameplay for hours while enjoying a fast, lag-free performance.
Buy at Best Buy
Free $25 gift card

Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch IPS 165Hz 1440p G-Sync + FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$380 $610
G-Sync monitors are usually a bit more costly, but this display is compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync so you don't have to worry about V-sync incompatibility with your GPU.
Buy at Dell
With code '6PFNTECH336'

Pixio PX277 Prime 27-inch 165Hz Quad HD FreeSync + G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$265 $380
With a crisp 1440p resolution, buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, and a crisp IPS panel, this 27-inch gaming monitor is one of the best you can get for the money.
Buy at Newegg

ASUS TUF Gaming 27-Inch 2K HDR Gaming Monitor

$339 $429
Get the advantage with this monitor's 1ms response time, 165Hz refresh rate, and G-SYNC compatibility for tear-free gaming. ASUS' Eye Care technology also reduces eye fatigue.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series 32-Inch WQHD Gaming Monitor

$300 $350
The gaming monitor's 1000R panel matches the human eye's curvature for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain, while its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time gives gamers the advantage.
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming MOnitor

$280 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Y25-25 24.5-inch 240Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$280 $320
Don't let its unassuming look fool you: The 24.5-inch Lenovo Legion Y25-25 packs a bevy of modern gaming features including a 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and a 1ms response time.
Buy at Amazon
With code '63JNLTD99'

Westinghouse 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide 1440p Quad HD Monitor

$340 $450
With a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync vertical sync technology, this massive Viotek curved monitor will give you an immersive entertainment experience and enhanced productivity for work.
Buy at Newegg

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$497 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon

Westinghouse 32-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$250 $300
It's a VA panel (our second recommendation after IPS), but for $240, this 32-inch Westinghouse gaming display gives you a ton of monitor for your money with a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Newegg

Acer 32-inch 1080p 165hz Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$210 $250
If you're looking for a plus-sized 1080p 144Hz display for gaming, it's hard to do better than this curved 32-inch Acer FreeSync monitor -- especially at this deeply discounted price.
Buy at Walmart

Dell 32" LED Curved QHD 165Hz FreeSync Monitor

$400 $450
This is one of the most affordable Quad HD curved gaming monitors you can buy. In addition, it has an HDR panel that enables more vivid colors and a 165Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

$280 $400
This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4 ms response time, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for smooth gaming.
Buy at Best Buy

Alienware AW2720HF 27" 1080p 240Hz FreeSync + G-Sync Certified Gaming Monitor

$320 $450
With FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility (thanks to Nvidia's G-Sync certification program) and a 240Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch Alienware display could be the best 1080p gaming monitor right now.
Buy at Best Buy

Gigabyte M27Q 27-Inch 170Hz 1440p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$320 $360
27 inches is a great sweet spot between "too big" and "too small," and the Gigabyte G27QC gaming monitor is also pretty sweet with its crisp 144Hz IPS panel. This one is compatible with AMD FreeSync.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung G5 Odyssey 27-Inch 1440p 144Hz Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$260 $300
Be it competitive or casual, get the best frame rate while playing with the Samsung G5 Odyssey 1440p gaming monitor, which has AMD FreeSync Premium and a 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth gaming.
Buy at Samsung
