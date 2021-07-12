If you own a PS5, you need to buy this 55-inch OLED monitor today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you own a PlayStation 5, you’ve gone to a lot of effort to be able to enjoy the latest and greatest from Sony. That means you also want the best quality picture and experience while you’re playing the best PS5 games out there. One of the best ways to do that is to buy an Alienware 55-inch OLED monitor from Dell. Right now, you can snap one up for just $2,500, saving you a ridiculous $1,550 on the usual price. There’s never been a better time to enjoy the world’s first 55-inch OLED gaming monitor. Still not sure why you should invest? Read on and we’ll tell you all about it.

Simply put, this monitor will breathe fresh life into your gaming experience. While a regular LED monitor is good, it’s important to know the difference between OLED and LED so you can understand the benefits going on here. OLED screens are thin, light, and offer fantastic contrast and color that’s simply second to none. They’re much brighter than their LED counterparts with the ability to produce both light and color from a single diode the moment they’re fed electricity. Because of that, they don’t need a separate backlight as is needed with LEDs. Instead, each pixel you see is a self-contained source of color and light giving you a far superior image.

Now imagine that while you’re playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartor Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s going to make your favorite games look truly amazing.

That’s certainly helped by the PlayStation 5’s high-end specs with its 8-core 3.5Ghz custom Zen 2 processor and GPU that’s able to pump out 10.3 TFLOPS. Checking out the differences between a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S is a great way to learn more about the power of the fastest generation of consoles out there.

So, you’re converted, right? Snap up the 55-inch Alienware OLED gaming monitor and you get to enjoy the world’s first 55-inch OLED gaming monitor with low input latency and Alienware Legend Industrial Design. Simply put, you’ll get to experience amazing detail and a practically infinite contrast ratio if you invest in this monitor.

Available right now, you can buy the 55-inch Alienware OLED gaming monitor for just $2,500, saving you $1,550 on the usual price. Be quick though — stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price and we don’t know when it’ll be this low again.

