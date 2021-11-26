Very likely the best Alienware 55 OLED gaming monitor Black Friday deal to show up this holiday shopping season has done so: Dell is offering a monstrous $1,550 savings on the Alienware 55-inch OLED gaming monitor, knocking it all the way down from $4,050 to a Black Friday price of only $2,500. This is one of the largest discounts by dollar amount out there on a gaming monitor, making it one of the best Black Friday monitor deals, and even one of the all-around best Black Friday deals you’ll find. So sink into your gaming chair and grab yourself a new Alienware 55-inch monitor before this deal sells out.

Why Buy:

Huge 55-inch display

Unparalleled visuals and picture quality

120Hz refresh rate

Legendary Alienware design

If you’re a gamer looking for Alienware Black Friday deals, and to plop yourself in front of a large and immersive gaming experience with picture quality that will get you lost in your gaming, the Alienware 55-inch OLED gaming monitor is just the display to dive into. It has all of the specs a high-end gaming monitor needs, such as a 120Hz refresh rate to prevent video lag and stutter. But it also builds on top of gaming standards with 4K resolution and a cinematic-quality wide color gamut.

In fact, this is a display not just fit for gaming kings, but for anybody who wants to breathe new life into their gaming experience, as you can read about in our Alienware 55 OLED monitor hands-on review. We’re certain you’ll want to get your hands on it as well, as it makes a truly great portal into your video game world. Tons of connectivity ports allow you to expand your screen real estate further, and with an included remote control, the Alienware 55 OLED gaming monitor easily pairs with, and switches between, multiple gaming consoles.

The Alienware 55 OLED gaming monitor is currently just $2,500 at Dell. That’s a Black Friday savings of $1,550 off its regular price of $4,050. Shipping is free, which is a great deal on such a large piece of tech, and express delivery is also available. Click through to Dell to begin the 55-inch expansion of your gaming hub now.

Should you shop this Alienware 55 OLED gaming monitor Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Every now and then better deals turn up on Cyber Monday, but for the most part, Cyber Monday deals are a rehashing of Black Friday deals. This is why we highly recommend buying now. Hoping for something better on Cyber Monday can cause you to miss out on a deal completely, particularly amidst microchip shortages and supply chain constraints.

Cancelation and returns are great safety nets, as anything you purchase on Black Friday can typically be canceled or returned if you find a better deal come Cyber Monday. So purchase your new Alienware 55 OLED gaming monitor right now with no restraint. A great deal is a great deal, and it’s best to purchase right now while you know you have a great deal in hand.

