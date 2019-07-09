Digital Trends
Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Lucas Coll
Prime Day is about a week away, and with a growing number of retailers offering their own big summer blowout sales to compete with Amazon, it’s a good time for laptop deals (especially for shoppers who don’t have a Prime membership). HP, Lenovo, Dell, and other computer makers are offering pretty solid deals on all sorts of goodies from desktop PCs to UltraSharp monitors. But let’s face it, few things are more exciting than scoring a solid deal on a good gaming laptop.

Dell’s Black Friday in July event is a particularly good opportunity to save big, and we’ve highlighted a couple of the better gaming laptop deals from the sale and rounded them up below. These include discounts on both a budget-friendly gaming machine as well as a high-end Alienware laptop, so no matter your needs or budget, Black Friday in July has something to suit gamers of all tastes – just be sure to check out Dell’s other sale offerings if these picks don’t tickle your fancy.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop— $250 off

Dell G5587 gaming laptop

Dell’s G-series laptops are a great option for gamers who want a good computer for work, play, and general daily use but don’t want to spend a small fortune. PCs like the Dell G5 15 prove that you don’t necessarily have to spend hundreds more on a laptop with specs similar to a desktop (at least in this price bracket, it’s a different story for high-end machines) with its 8th gen Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of VRAM, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, all of which are just fine for handling modern games at good settings.

Although Nvidia just recently rolled out its new 16-series graphics cards, the GTX 1050 Ti is still a great GPU for the price, and the Dell G5 15’s 15.6-inch 1080p display is the ideal size for a “do-it-all” gaming laptop that’s not too bulky to carry around for school, work, or travel. A $250 discount brings the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop down to $700 on Dell for the month of July – one of the better deals going if you’re looking for a sub-$1,000 gaming PC.

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop— $460 off

Alienware m15 Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Whereas the G-series laptops represent Dell’s entry- and mid-level gaming machines, the Alienware line – acquired by Dell more than a decade ago – is the absolute cream of the Dell crop. These are premium gaming laptops to be sure, and the Alienware m15 is worthy of its name. It’s a high-end piece of kit with muscular specs to match, boasting a 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. These combined to deliver excellent performance for demanding modern games and offer a good deal of future-proofing to boot.

Naturally, one of the big drawbacks with a gaming laptop of this caliber is its high sticker price, but for the duration of its Black Friday in July sale, Dell is knocking $460 off the Alienware m15, letting you snag this mighty machine for $1,900 right now.

Looking for more Prime Day laptop deals? We’ve found Chromebook deals, MacBook deals, and iPad deals ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

