Dell clearance sale knocks $606 off this Alienware gaming PC

Jennifer Allen
By
Alienware R10 gaming PC front lighting.

One of the best gaming PC deals right now is one that will be very tempting for anyone looking for great performance without spending more than they need to. Available at Dell, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop for $1,274, saving you a huge $606 off the usual price of $1,880. Offering high performance whatever you’re playing, it’s a great bet for anyone who prefers a desktop gaming setup over a laptop one. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop

When seeking out the best gaming desktops, you need to prioritize other components compared to the best desktop computers and the Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop appreciates that. Focusing on helping you get the most from your gaming time, it offers some powerful hardware.

This includes an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor along with 16GB of memory plus 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the core elements you need for fast performance with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop adding on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM. All those components mean that the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is a great bet for playing many of the latest games like Elden Ring as well as popular favorites like Apex Legends and Grand Theft Auto V.

Besides the powerful specs, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop has been well-designed, too. It has a thermal design that includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers so you don’t have to worry about overheating issues. Similarly, the graphics card is improved with a dual-axial fan design so that stays cool as well. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is also designed with overclocking in mind if you’re keen to tweak your system to your liking. As well as that, there’s the stylish design that’s ably suited for looking cool on your Twitch stream with LED lighting ensuring it really stands out.

Normally priced at $1,880, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is down to $1,274 right now at Dell. A chunky saving of $606, this is an excellent time to treat yourself to a gaming desktop you might not have ordinarily been able to afford outside of sales season. It’ll provide you with plenty of great gaming for a while to come.

