This Alienware gaming PC is $500 off today, but stock is low

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best gaming PC deals around at the moment is courtesy of a very familiar name for gamers — Alienware. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop direct from Dell for $1,300. Ordinarily priced at $1,800, you save a pretty sweet $500 off the usual price. It’s a great way to get more from your money but you’ll need to be quick. As is often the case with Alienware and Dell deals, stock is strictly limited at this price. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, and you really don’t want to miss out on that nice $500 discount. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop has plenty of what you need. It utilizes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and teams it up with 16GB of memory which is just what you want from a gaming setup. Alongside that, you also get 512GB of SSD storage so there’s plenty of room for installing all your favorite games. Additionally, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card. While you might think the 30-series is what you need, the RTX 2080 SUPER is suitably souped up that it overrules many 30-series options. Effectively, all these specs are just what you want to see from the best gaming desktops around.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is intelligently designed, too. It offers extensive overclocking capabilities so you can tweak the system to your heart’s content if you want. Extensive cooling via quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers mean that you’re guaranteed good performance. A system that offers the chance for heat to escape from specially located vents helps with airflow and thermal management, so that your gaming time is never disrupted.

Looking pretty stylish, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop offers plenty of what you could need at this price. Normally priced at $1,800, it’s down to just $1,300 right now when you buy direct from Dell. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is strictly limited at this price. You won’t want to miss out on such a good deal.

