If you’ve been waiting for great gaming PC deals, we’ve spotted a fantastic one courtesy of Dell. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming PC for a huge $1,090 off the usual price. Normally priced at $2,490, it’s down to $1,400 for a strictly limited time only. With this kind of price cut, we can’t see it sticking around for long so here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC

Alienware is often favored by anyone looking for one of the best gaming PCs and the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC demonstrates why. Even before you look inside, it looks pretty cool, offering a stylish gamer aesthetic that’s not too in your face while still looking better than the average desktop PC.

Inside is a bunch of great gaming hardware. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor powering proceedings along with 16GB of memory. Storage-wise, you won’t run out any time soon. It has 1TB of SSD storage along with an extra 1TB of regular hard drive storage so you can easily find room for all your favorite games and more. As for its graphics card, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC comes with an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s great for all your gaming needs here, too.

Designed to get the most out of its hardware, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC is the first Alienware machine to feature PCI-Express 4.0 technology which doubles the bandwidth made available to the graphics card, ensuring superior gaming performance. A new thermal design also ensures that overheating simply doesn’t happen no matter how long you’re gaming for, with an improved airflow pattern helping air move more efficiently.

Alienware’s Command Center also means you’re always in full control of the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC right down to overclocking or other tweaks. There’s also LED lighting so you can make sure it matches your gaming den well.

Well designed in so many different ways, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC is a gaming system to be reckoned with. Ideal for anyone keen on a bargain and a long-term way of playing the latest games, it’s normally priced at $2,490 at Dell. Right now, you can buy it for $1,400 meaning you save a huge $1,090 off the usual price. This is the time to upgrade to a great gaming PC for less.

