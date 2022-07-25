If you’ve recently been looking for some great Alienware deals, this one on the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is probably right up your alley, as it nets you a great Alienware desktop for a big discount. This deal from Dell discounts the R10 down to $1,000 from $1,400, which is a hefty $400 discount and more than enough for you to grab one of our gaming monitor deals to pair with the R10.

While many people tend to associate Alienware with high-end gaming PCs, this configuration of the R10 is an entry-level one, as it has a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. That’s not necessarily bad, though, and while you may miss out on the RTX’s ray tracing, it can still handle mid-level graphics settings at 1080p and 144Hz refresh rate. Paired with that is the Ryzen 5 5600X, a mid-tier CPU that will not only help run more CPU-hungry games, such as simulation or strategy, but also is good enough to handle most productivity tasks and transcoding easily, so it makes the R10 a versatile PC.

The storage is only a 1TB HDD, but that’s not bad given its 7200RPM speed and the fact that direct storage still hasn’t fully rolled out yet, so even though it may not be as fast as an SSD, it’s much bigger than you’d usually find in a pre-built. Also, worst-case scenario, you can always upgrade with one of the best SSDs with the savings you get from the deal. As for RAM, you get 8GB, more than enough for an entry-level build and most folks; plus, given that it’s only one stick in this configuration, you can always grab a second 8GB stick with the same bus speed to do a quick upgrade if you need it, and it should be pretty cheap, too.

Overall, this configuration of the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is a great entry-level gaming desktop that gives you some room to expand, and with Dell’s discount bringing it down to $1,000 from $1,400, you can use those extra savings for a couple of internal upgrades or a new monitor. That being said, if this doesn’t fit the bill, check out some of these other great gaming PC deals.

