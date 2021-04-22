Save over $350 with this incredible Alienware gaming PC deal

You can buy reliable machines from desktop computer deals, but if you want to play the latest games without any slowdowns, you have to take a look at gaming PC deals. These computers come with powerful performance and helpful features, which make the gaming experience more enjoyable and immersive. Dell is offering discounts on gaming PCs with Alienware deals, including $370 off for the Alienware Aurora R11, which brings the gaming desktop’s price down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,670.

The performance of a gaming PC is the most important thing, and the Alienware Aurora R11 doesn’t disappoint. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, so the gaming desktop is capable of running newly released games without stuttering or crashes. It also comes with a 512GB SSD for storage, so you’ve got plenty of space to install your favorite games.

The Alienware Aurora R11 is a powerhouse, but its design also helps it stand out among competitors. The gaming PC’s unique shape deviates from the boring boxes of other computers, and the AlienFX RGB LED lighting gives it some flair when it’s running. Some ports are placed at the front for easy access when connecting accessories, though the ports at the back are still easy to reach if you want the cables hidden from sight.

Gaming sessions that last for hours won’t be a problem for the Alienware Aurora R11, as its cooling system incudes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers to keep the computer running at optimum levels. The updated chassis also allows airflow to move fluidly and efficiently through the gaming PC.

If you’re planning to invest in a gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the powerful and stylish Alienware Aurora R11. It already offers immense value with its original price of $1,670, so it’s an even better deal with Dell’s $370 discount that lowers its price to $1,300. The computer’s availability is limited though, and stocks are already running out, so if you’re already looking forward to playing the latest games on the Alienware Aurora R11, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

