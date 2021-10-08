  1. Deals
Dell has a SURPRISE SALE on Alienware gaming PCs and laptops

Gamers, delight! Alienware PCs and laptops are part of a surprise super sale going on at Dell today. On tap for a major discount are the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop computer and the Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptop. Both computers come with free shipping as part of this deal from Dell. Availability is limited and these deals aren’t guaranteed until order completion, so get yourself over to Dell immediately to claim a new hub for your gaming experience.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,300, was $1,850

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop on sale at Dell

If kicking back at the desk is how you prefer to soak up your gaming experience, Dell is discounting the Alienware Aurora R12 powerhouse of a desktop for $1,850 to $1,300, a massive savings of $550. Powered by an 8-core Intel processor, an Nvidia graphics card with 12GB of RAM, and 16GB of lightning fast memory, this desktop computer drives an immersive gaming experience. Radeon image sharpening technology delivers lifelike visuals, and performance-optimized airflow keeps internal temperatures down and gaming playback up. Grab your Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop while availability lasts, or consider one of the many other gaming PC deals we’ve tracked down.

Alienware m17 R4 Gaming Laptop— $1,910, was $2,024

Alienware m17 R4 Gaming Laptop on sale at Dell

Gaming on the go meets affordability with this deal on the Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptop. Originally $2,024 and marked down to $1,910, a savings of $114, this laptop makes a versatile option for gamers who find themselves having to complete other computer tasks as well. With an 8-core Intel processor and 32GB of internal memory, it’s packed with plenty of power for those who prioritize gaming. And while with design considerations a lot of gaming laptops don’t account for such factors as a thinner design, lighter weight, and a multi-touch gesture touchpad, the Alienware m17 R4 makes for a great general computing experience as well. Head over to Dell quickly to make one yours, or check out the other amazing gaming laptop deals we’ve scoured the internet for.

More gaming deals

We’ve got the skinny on all the best gaming deals on the internet. Expand your screen real estate and your gaming window by checking out our gaming monitor deals, or check out deals on even more gaming accessories below.

Logitech G915 Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$179 $230
With low-profile mechanical keys, the Logitech G915 makes both your office work and your gaming as quick and efficient as possible. The tactile switches hit the sweet spot in responsiveness, too. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Orange Key Switches

$70 $102
Gamers who prefer silent key presses over clicky ones will appreciate this BlackWidow variant. Aside from offering speed and precision, it's also durable and even has a plush leatherette for comfort. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

$100 $130
Your keyboard speed can play a major factor in your gaming experience. This Razer model promises to have the fastest keyboard switches you can find. It's also stunning with Chroma RGB lighting. more
Buy at Best Buy

Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard

$60 $100
You don't have to worry about wrist pain with this gaming keyboard. It has a detachable ergonomic wrist pad for added comfort while playing or typing and comes with a two-year warranty. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Yellow Key Switches

$70 $107
This Razer BlackWidow keyboard is great for fast-paced gaming. It uses the Yellow Switch technology which guarantees high-speed but quiet key presses. Its compact design is convenient for on the go. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Key Switches

$90 $140
Compact and tenkeyless, the keyboard is perfect for gamers on the go. It uses Razer's Green switch technology that's suitable for both typing and games that require ultimate precision. more
Buy at Amazon
