Dell has a SURPRISE SALE on Alienware gaming PCs and laptops

Gamers, delight! Alienware PCs and laptops are part of a surprise super sale going on at Dell today. On tap for a major discount are the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop computer and the Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptop. Both computers come with free shipping as part of this deal from Dell. Availability is limited and these deals aren’t guaranteed until order completion, so get yourself over to Dell immediately to claim a new hub for your gaming experience.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,300, was $1,850

If kicking back at the desk is how you prefer to soak up your gaming experience, Dell is discounting the Alienware Aurora R12 powerhouse of a desktop for $1,850 to $1,300, a massive savings of $550. Powered by an 8-core Intel processor, an Nvidia graphics card with 12GB of RAM, and 16GB of lightning fast memory, this desktop computer drives an immersive gaming experience. Radeon image sharpening technology delivers lifelike visuals, and performance-optimized airflow keeps internal temperatures down and gaming playback up. Grab your Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop while availability lasts, or consider one of the many other gaming PC deals we’ve tracked down.

Alienware m17 R4 Gaming Laptop— $1,910, was $2,024

Gaming on the go meets affordability with this deal on the Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptop. Originally $2,024 and marked down to $1,910, a savings of $114, this laptop makes a versatile option for gamers who find themselves having to complete other computer tasks as well. With an 8-core Intel processor and 32GB of internal memory, it’s packed with plenty of power for those who prioritize gaming. And while with design considerations a lot of gaming laptops don’t account for such factors as a thinner design, lighter weight, and a multi-touch gesture touchpad, the Alienware m17 R4 makes for a great general computing experience as well. Head over to Dell quickly to make one yours, or check out the other amazing gaming laptop deals we’ve scoured the internet for.

More gaming deals

We’ve got the skinny on all the best gaming deals on the internet. Expand your screen real estate and your gaming window by checking out our gaming monitor deals, or check out deals on even more gaming accessories below.

