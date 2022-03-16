This top-rated Alienware gaming PC is $900 OFF in rare sale

One of the best Alienware deals right now is the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop. Available for just $1,500 at Dell, you save a huge $900 on the usual price. Packed full of features that every gamer deserves, it’s a powerhouse of a system that will be super appealing to anyone looking for the best gaming PC deals around right now. Read on while we tell you all about why it’s so great.

Starting right at the basics, the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop has everything you could want. It offers up an 11th generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 32GB of memory. Generally, 16GB is regarded as just the right amount when gaming so 32GB of memory means your games will perform admirably for a long time to come. Future proofing continues to be thing here with 1TB of SSD storage ensuring that you’ll never have a problem with finding room to install all your favorite games. As well as that, the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop also offers an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of memory. While many graphics cards may offer 8GB of RAM or even just 4GB, 12GB ensures that performance will be speedy here throughout every game you play. Whether you’re looking to play the latest games or planning ahead and want to future proof, this system has you covered.

The features don’t just stop with the core hardware of the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop. Either, It also has extensive cooling courtesy of a neat thermal design that uses quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers so you get exceptional gaming performance every time. You won’t have to worry about overheating issues. Another innovative airflow system comes from a duo-axial fan design with positive rear pressure relief so that heat can escape from specially located vents designed to aid with flow and thermal management. All these factors mean the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop works extra well with its fantastic hardware. Elsewhere, you also get stylish RGB LED lighting and more so it looks a truly stylish system.

Normally priced at $2,400, the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop is down to just $1,500 at Dell. A huge saving of $900, this is the ideal time to snap up a fantastic gaming desktop for far less than usual. Buy it fast so you don’t miss out. After all, Dell deals rarely stick around for long and this is one not to be missed.

