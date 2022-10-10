 Skip to main content
Dell October Prime Day: Save $550 on this Alienware gaming PC

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Right now Dell is having a Black Friday Pricing Sale, which the computer giant is using to counter Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, aka October Prime Day, and it has slashed the price of the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC by $550. While Amazon brought back Prime Day deals, Dell is previewing its Black Friday prices with this discount that lowers the gaming PC’s price to $950 from $1,500. Other shoppers may snap up all the stock in a hurry, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, there’s no time to waste in making your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC

Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop recommends looking at the processor first, and for the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC, it’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. It’s paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card and 8GB of RAM for powerful performance that will be able to run the latest video games. The gaming PC also comes with a 512GB SSD, which is enough space for several AAA titles, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using the machine as soon as you connect your accessories and the power cable.

The best gaming desktops offer cooling solutions that will let you play video games for several hours without any fear of overheating. For the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC, that’s handled by Alienware’s Cryo-Tech technology, which utilizes a heat exchanger and pump in a liquid cooling unit. Lastly, but also importantly, the gaming PC looks cool with two internal AlienFX lighting zones, honeycomb airways that are also functional, and a sleek, futuristic design.

The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC, a powerful machine that will let you experience modern PC gaming, is part of the returning Dell Prime Day sale. You’ll only have to pay $950 instead of $1,500 after a $550 discount, and buy the necessary peripherals if you don’t already own them. There’s no telling when stock will get depleted, so you need to act fast if you want your own Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC for less than $1,000.

