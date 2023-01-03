Whether you’re on the hunt for gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, you should be looking for machines with powerful components that will allow them to keep up with the progress of video games. Here’s an example of what you should aim to purchase — the Alienware Aurora R13, which is currently on sale from Dell with a $530 discount that brings its price down to $2,300 from its original price of $2,830. While it’s still not cheap, you’ll enjoy amazing value if take advantage of this offer, so add the gaming PC to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC

If you want to run the best PC games at their highest settings, you need a machine like the Alienware Aurora R13, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You’ll also need to buy from gaming monitor deals to give justice to the gaming PC’s capabilities, but the extra investment will be worth it.

The Alienware Aurora R13 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which will provide enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. The gaming PC features Alienware’s Legend 2.0 design, which not only enables improved accessibility for upgrading components without the need for tools, but also reduces obstructions and optimizes airflow to prevent overheating.

