If you’re thinking about purchasing a new machine from this year’s Black Friday gaming PC deals, this offer from Dell may be the nudge that you need — the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop at $572 off, so you’ll only have to pay $1,300 instead of its original price of $1,872. You’ll be able to use the money that you save on other Black Friday deals for video games and accessories, but you’ll need to buy the gaming PC now because the offer’s availability is limited, and it’s selling fast.

The best gaming desktops will make sure that you’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues. The Alienware Aurora R13 is capable of doing so with the power provided by its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as the baseline for modern gaming systems. Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recommend 16GB of RAM, while most of today’s most popular games require less, so you’ll be in a good spot with the Alienware Aurora R13.

With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, you’ll be able to start installing games on the Alienware Aurora R13 right after you hook it up with your monitor, keyboard, and mouse. You’ll also have ample space for several AAA titles with all the necessary updates, so you won’t have to keep deleting games to make room for more of them. One of the advantages of buying a gaming desktop is that you can easily upgrade its components over time, and the Alienware Aurora R13 makes that easier with its accessible design.

Dell Black Friday deals include various offers for gaming PCs, but this $572 discount for the Alienware Aurora R13 is among the best ones. You’ll only have to pay $1,300 for the gaming desktop instead of $1,872, but there’s no time to waste if you want to get it for this price. This is a limited-quantity deal for the shopping holiday and stocks are going quickly, so don’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button to finalize the purchase.

