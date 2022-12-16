One of the best gaming PC deals available today may not be the cheapest offer but it’s perfect if you’ve been waiting to invest in a truly high-end gaming PC that will last you a long time. The Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC is currently $3,200 at Dell. While that might not sound cheap, it’s still a huge $850 off the usual price of $4,050 so this is the ideal time to buy if you’ve been waiting to make a big purchase. Packed with great hardware, the deal won’t stick around for long so hit the buy button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC

Packed with a ton of great hardware, the Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC is easily one of the best gaming PCs providing you can afford it. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor along with a ridiculous 64G of memory. While it might not seem like you need 64GB of memory, you will in the future so this has you all set up for the long term. Alongside that, it also has 1TB of SSD storage and 1TB of regular hard drive space to give you plenty of room to install all your favorite games. There are further delights too in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card with 24GB of VRAM. This really isn’t a system that’s going to seem outdated for a long time to come.

It looks gorgeous too thanks to a classy chassis that also prioritizes cooling. Thanks to a reorganized internal layout than previous versions, you get more airflow at all times, leading to quieter acoustics and no risk of overheating. There are also two internal AlienFX lighting zones so you can get things looking just how you like them. The Alienware Command Center is also great if you want to tweak overclocking settings, adjust thermal controls, or do anything to feel in more control of your high-end powerhouse gaming PC.

A truly high-end system, the Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC won’t be for everyone given its expensive price tag, but if you can afford it and you want the best around, now is the time to buy. Normally priced at $4,050, the system is down to $3,200 at Dell meaning you save $850 when you hit the buy button today. You won’t regret it.

