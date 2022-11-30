Don’t settle for regular desktop computer deals if you’re looking for a new gaming desktop — you should be taking advantage of gaming PC deals like Dell’s $580 discount for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition, which lowers its price to $2,400 from its original price of $2,980. This is a limited-quantity deal that’s a holdover from Cyber Monday, so there’s not much time left for you to avail yourself of the offer. If you don’t want to miss out, make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition gaming PC

For a machine that will be able to run all of today’s video games without any issues, you should go for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition gaming desktop. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that will let you run other software while you’re playing like streaming apps and video editing tools, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. If you’re hesitant on buying a gaming PC with an AMD processor instead of an Intel processor, don’t be — in the AMD vs Intel rivalry, the chipmakers are now neck and neck.

The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition includes a 512GB SSD boot drive and a 1TB SATA for storage, with Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start installing games as soon as you hook up the gaming PC to its power supply, monitor, keyboard, and mouse. You won’t need to do this any time soon as its specifications rival the best gaming desktops, but once the machine needs a component upgrade to keep up with the requirements of video games, its spacious and tool-less design will make swapping parts easy.

If your gaming PC badly needs an upgrade, or if you’re planning to finally invest in a gaming desktop, you shouldn’t pass up Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition. The machine is yours for $2,400 instead of $2,980, for savings that you can spend on accessories like gaming monitor deals. However, because the deal’s availability is limited, you’ll need to act fast. If you buy it now, you’ll surely get the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition delivered to your doorstep ahead of the holiday rush.

