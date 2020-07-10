Save $200 on the fantastic Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC

The fact is, it’s difficult, or even impossible, to compete with a solid desktop for the best overall gaming experience, especially when it comes to the latest AAA titles. And Alienware makes some of the best ones on the market. Right now, Dell is offering $200 off the Alienware Aurora R8 Gaming PC — it’s $1,000, marked down from $1,200. You have a chance to own one of the most impressive pre-built gaming desktops out there for a grand.

The look of this gaming desktop is super unique. We love the sleek tower with its specially designed front and right panels (for the best air intake), and the placement of the exhaust fan on the top, as a way to keep the machine cool and looking smart.

But it’s once we look inside that things get really impressive. This is a pro-level gaming machine (which is why pro squads like Team Liquid use Alienware as the team’s official gaming PC). The Alienware Aurora R8 boasts the Intel Core i9-9900K processor. This arrives with eight cores overclocked to 4.7GHz and up to 64GB of DDR4 at 3200MHz (it also supports a 5.0GHz maximum Turbo Boost speed to put up your single-threaded apps into overdrive). In terms of graphics, Alienware has packed this thing with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which can really compete with any built-in graphics capabilities on any desktop in the $1000-range. What all this translates to are smooth, amazing images and gameplay, even on the highest settings, on 2020’s top new games.

If you want to jack up what’s already there, Alienware has made it super simple. There’s tool-less access by way of a power supply unit swing-arm that allows you to easily upgrade graphics, memory modules, storage drives, and expansion cards. The lighting is customizable, too.

When it comes to enjoying those games, and all they have to offer, Alienware has your back, providing a 512GB solid-state drive, which dwarfs many of the other SSDs you’ll find in the same price range and puts the old platter-based hard drives to shame. It comes all set with Windows 10 Home, as well as Qualcomm DW1810 1×1 802.11ac Wi-Fi Wireless, and Bluetooth 4.2 for the ultimate connectivity.

This is a great time to invest in a gaming computer — just check out these gaming PC deals. With a totally stylish and unusual design, as well as more power and storage than you’ll need, the Aurora R8 desktop gaming desktop is an example of what an affordable gaming tower can be, from a top-tier brand like Alienware. Get it now for $200 off, at Dell.

