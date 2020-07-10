  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $200 on the fantastic Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC

By
Alienware Aurora R8
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The fact is, it’s difficult, or even impossible, to compete with a solid desktop for the best overall gaming experience, especially when it comes to the latest AAA titles. And Alienware makes some of the best ones on the market. Right now, Dell is offering $200 off the Alienware Aurora R8 Gaming PC — it’s $1,000, marked down from $1,200. You have a chance to own one of the most impressive pre-built gaming desktops out there for a grand.

The look of this gaming desktop is super unique. We love the sleek tower with its specially designed front and right panels (for the best air intake), and the placement of the exhaust fan on the top, as a way to keep the machine cool and looking smart.

But it’s once we look inside that things get really impressive. This is a pro-level gaming machine (which is why pro squads like Team Liquid use Alienware as the team’s official gaming PC). The Alienware Aurora R8 boasts the Intel Core i9-9900K processor. This arrives with eight cores overclocked to 4.7GHz and up to 64GB of DDR4 at 3200MHz (it also supports a 5.0GHz maximum Turbo Boost speed to put up your single-threaded apps into overdrive). In terms of graphics, Alienware has packed this thing with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which can really compete with any built-in graphics capabilities on any desktop in the $1000-range. What all this translates to are smooth, amazing images and gameplay, even on the highest settings, on 2020’s top new games.

If you want to jack up what’s already there, Alienware has made it super simple. There’s tool-less access by way of a power supply unit swing-arm that allows you to easily upgrade graphics, memory modules, storage drives, and expansion cards. The lighting is customizable, too.

When it comes to enjoying those games, and all they have to offer, Alienware has your back, providing a 512GB solid-state drive, which dwarfs many of the other SSDs you’ll find in the same price range and puts the old platter-based hard drives to shame. It comes all set with Windows 10 Home, as well as Qualcomm DW1810 1×1 802.11ac Wi-Fi Wireless, and Bluetooth 4.2 for the ultimate connectivity.

This is a great time to invest in a gaming computer — just check out these gaming PC deals. With a totally stylish and unusual design, as well as more power and storage than you’ll need, the Aurora R8 desktop gaming desktop is an example of what an affordable gaming tower can be, from a top-tier brand like Alienware. Get it now for $200 off, at Dell.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

What is RAM?

how to install ram pc buildout 2016 720x480 02

Expand your storage with this WD 4TB external hard drive — now only $70

wd easystore 4tb hard drive deal best buy summer sale 2020

This Vizio 5.2.1 soundbar system is on sale for only $350 — save $170

tcl alto sonos beam soundbar deals best buy spring sale vizio

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for July 2020

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

These are the best cheap Fitbit deals for July 2020

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

These are the best cheap projector deals for July 2020

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap GoPro deals for July 2020

The best cheap gaming chair deals for July 2020: Akracing, Respawn, and more

Best Buy knocks $260 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, because why not?

This 49-inch LG 4K TV is on sale for only $300 at Best Buy

65 inch lg 4k tv deal um6900pua walmart pre black friday sale

These are today’s best Apple HomePod deals for July 2020

Apple Homepod

Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ discounted — save up to $30

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap drone deals for July 2020: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

These are the best cheap 3D printer deals for July 2020