This Alienware gaming PC deal cuts $400 off the price tag

Whether you’re tired of your old gaming rig, or you just didn’t unwrap a new PS5 on Christmas like you hoped, the New Year might finally be the time to get a real gaming PC. If you want to opt for a prebuilt setup, Alienware is a great option. Right now, as part of Dell’s New Years gaming PC deals, you can grab an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC for only $1,800. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s a full $400 discount off the usual price of $2,200. Dell deals are notorious for selling out quickly, so grab this before it’s gone.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition

While $1,800 seems like a lot for a new computer, it’s actually more than fair when you consider the specs. This model of the Alienware Aurora is the Ryzen edition, so it has the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU in it. The AMD Ryzen 7 has eight cores and 16 threads, with a max boost clock of 4.6GHz. We named the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, its beefier brother, the fastest CPU on the market when it came out, so you know you’re getting quality here. The GPU, the second most important feature of any gaming PC, is the NVIDIA GeForce RT 3070 Ti. You’ll be able to handle any AAA game on high settings, and even get great ray tracing performance. Pair this setup with a great monitor to see incredibly immersive gameplay that will blow you away. Save some cash in the process by browsing gaming monitor deals.

This setup also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. That’s the minimum amount we would recommend for a gaming PC, but it should serve you fine if you’re just playing games and not multitasking. If you start streaming or listening to Spotify at the same time, you might want to add additional RAM. This setup also comes with 256GB of M.2 SSD storage and 1TB of SATA storage.

The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition is a fantastic pre-built gaming PC that will give you years of high quality performance. When technology starts to jump ahead of your setup, you can always upgrade individual components to get the best from your rig. Browse Alienware deals to see some fantastic options on gaming keyboards, monitors, and mice.

