 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC deal cuts $400 off the price tag

Noah McGraw
By
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.

Whether you’re tired of your old gaming rig, or you just didn’t unwrap a new PS5 on Christmas like you hoped, the New Year might finally be the time to get a real gaming PC. If you want to opt for a prebuilt setup, Alienware is a great option. Right now, as part of Dell’s New Years gaming PC deals, you can grab an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC for only $1,800. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s a full $400 discount off the usual price of $2,200. Dell deals are notorious for selling out quickly, so grab this before it’s gone.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition

While $1,800 seems like a lot for a new computer, it’s actually more than fair when you consider the specs. This model of the Alienware Aurora is the Ryzen edition, so it has the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU in it. The AMD Ryzen 7 has eight cores and 16 threads, with a max boost clock of 4.6GHz. We named the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, its beefier brother, the fastest CPU on the market when it came out, so you know you’re getting quality here. The GPU, the second most important feature of any gaming PC, is the NVIDIA GeForce RT 3070 Ti. You’ll be able to handle any AAA game on high settings, and even get great ray tracing performance. Pair this setup with a great monitor to see incredibly immersive gameplay that will blow you away. Save some cash in the process by browsing gaming monitor deals.

This setup also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. That’s the minimum amount we would recommend for a gaming PC, but it should serve you fine if you’re just playing games and not multitasking. If you start streaming or listening to Spotify at the same time, you might want to add additional RAM. This setup also comes with 256GB of M.2 SSD storage and 1TB of SATA storage.

Related

The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition is a fantastic pre-built gaming PC that will give you years of high quality performance. When technology starts to jump ahead of your setup, you can always upgrade individual components to get the best from your rig. Browse Alienware deals to see some fantastic options on gaming keyboards, monitors, and mice.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is over $500 off today
Screen on the Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.
The 5 best PS5 game deals you can shop today
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Best Buy right now
The WD Black SN850 internal SSD being installed in a PlayStation 5.
This HP gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti is ridiculously cheap today
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Best PS Plus deals for December 2022
Best PS Plus deals
This 55-inch LG 4K TV is under $400 – and you should buy it now
The LG UQ7070 ZUE Series 4K TV with an icy landscape on the screen.
Best microwave deals for December 2022
KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor just got a price cut
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Great for PS5, save $200 on this 55-inch Samsung QLED TV today
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.
Best camera deals for December 2022
nikon d850 review 15
Best office chair deals for December 2022
staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair
Best Philips Hue Deals for December 2022
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
TCL - 75-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV