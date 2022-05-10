Dell is having a sale on gaming laptops and PCs — up to $750 off!

Gamers are always on the lookout for Alienware deals, because the Dell-owned brand’s products are powerful and stylish, but they don’t come cheap. If you’re planning to buy one, you’ve got great timing because Dell is currently offering discounts for Alienware gaming PCs and gaming laptops.

If you’re searching for gaming PC deals, Dell has slashed the price of the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop by $550, bringing it down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,850. However, if you don’t want to be forced to invest in gaming monitor deals, then you can go for gaming laptop deals like Dell’s $750 price cut for the Alienware X15 gaming laptop, which lowers its price to $2,000 from its sticker price of $2,750. There’s no telling how long these offers will last because of the popularity of the Alienware brand, so you have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,300, was $1,850

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop highlights AMD’s evolution amid the AMD vs. Intel debate, as its AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor combines with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card to run today’s games without a hitch. The machine also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. It also comes with a 512GB SSD, which provides enough installation space for multiple games at a time, and a thermal design with an improved airflow pattern that keeps it running at optimum performance even after hours of playing.

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop — $2,000, was $2,750

For a fierce but portable gaming machine, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware x15 gaming laptop, which is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that limits blue light emissions to prevent strained eyes, a 512GB SSD for storage, and the Alienware Cryo-Tech technology that maintains the gaming laptop’s stability while running games that demand high performance.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations