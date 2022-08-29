Powerful and reliable gaming machines don’t come cheap, but there are opportunities to enjoy huge savings through gaming PC deals such as Dell’s $920 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. It’s yours for $1,900, which is still expensive, but much more affordable than its original price of $2,820. The gaming PC is worth every penny though, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer quickly, before the clearance sale ends.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop

The best gaming desktops are not only capable of smoothly running today’s most popular games, but are also powerful enough for the highly anticipated titles that are on their way. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop will deliver on this promise with its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which are the first two things to consider, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. The gaming PC also packs 32GB of RAM, which will allow you to launch other programs such as a web browser or a streaming app while you’re playing games, according to your guide on how much RAM do you need.

With the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop’s 1TB SSD, you’ll have enough space for several games with all their necessary updates, and it comes with Windows 11 Home so that you can start installing these games as soon as you hook up the machine to the necessary peripherals. The gaming PC features the Dell-owned brand’s Legend Industrial Design, which ensures improved airflow that reduces temperatures for more stable performance, and the Alienware Command Center, which will let you choose between thermal profiles, access an overclocking control module, and manage the AlienFX lighting system.

Gamers are always on the lookout for Alienware deals to try to score massive savings on high-end products like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop, which is on sale at $920 off from Dell to lower its price to $1,900 from $2,820. It’s unclear how much time is left on this clearance sale though, so if you think this gaming PC is the one for you, don’t hold yourself back from finalizing your purchase for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop.

