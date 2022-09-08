 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are both discounted today

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gamers shouldn’t settle for traditional laptops and PCs, especially since there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals out there that make these machines more affordable. One of the brands that you must have on your radar is Alienware, which has established its presence in the industry for performance-focused laptops and PCs that cater to the needs of gamers.

The Dell-owned brand’s products don’t come cheap, which is why you should take advantage of any Alienware deals. Here are two eye-catching offers that you wouldn’t want to miss: a $660 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, which brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,860, and a $950 discount for the Alienware x15 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $1,800 from its original price of $2,750. There’s no indication how long these clearance sales will last, so if you want to avail either one, you need to go through the purchase process as quickly as possible.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop — $1,200, was $1,860

Alienware x15 gaming laptop — $1,800, was $2,750

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop — $1,200, was $1,860

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

If you’ve already invested in gaming monitor deals and other peripherals, or you don’t mind spending extra cash on them for an entirely fresh gaming rig, a gaming desktop like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 would be the perfect choice for you. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor and AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, which makes the gaming PC a prime example of how the gap has closed in the AMD vs. Intel rivalry. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough to run today’s most popular games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 also features a 1TB SSD for storage, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Alienware x15 gaming laptop — $1,800, was $2,750

The Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.

For gamers who want to bring their gaming machine with them wherever they go, you’ll want a gaming laptop like the Alienware x15. You’ll get portability without sacrificing performance, as it’s powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You will be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games through the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz, which also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to help reduce screen tearing and stuttering. Windows 11 Home is also pre-installed in the Alienware x15’s 512GB SSD, and it features Alienware Cryo-Tech to keep the device working at peak condition while running the most demanding games.

Editors' Recommendations

This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $1,150 off today

Alienware x15 gaming laptop at a side angle while displaying a game.

This powerful HP Spectre x360 laptop got a $250 discount today

A front view of an HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop on a white background.

Best Asus laptop deals: Portable workhorses from $220

A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.

Best Buy slashes $400 off these powerful Asus gaming laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 running Fortnite.

Dell’s XPS 13 MacBook Pro rival is $550 off for a limited time

Dell XPS 13 on a table displaying the Digital Trends logo.

VIZIO brings immersive experiences to any room, at any price

Vizio Ultimate Gaming on M-Series Quantum X TV at desk.

Manufacturers take note: Micron’s 232-layer 3D NAND will change the storage game

Super close up of 232-layer NAND wafer from Micron for next-gen storage.

Best TV Deals for September 2022

Vizio OLED TV

Best HP Envy deals for September 2022

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for September 2022

New AirPods Pro launch September 23, but the current model is $70 off right now

AirPods Pro on a white background.

This 65-inch OLED TV deal from LG will save you over $1,000

LG A1 OLED 4K HDR TV screen displaying imagery of a colorful desert.

Hurry! 24- and 27-inch monitors are super cheap at Dell today

A Dell monitor with a 24-inch display and a stand.