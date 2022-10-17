 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC is $450 off in rare flash sale

A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.

One of the most attractive gaming PC deals available today is on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop at Dell. Normally priced at $1,850, it’s down to $1,400 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $450 off the usual price. Tremendous value for what it offers, it’s ideal for anyone looking to play their favorite games in a traditional gaming desktop-style setup. Hit the buy button now if you know it’s for you or read on while we explain why it’s worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop

The best gaming desktops have different priorities than the best desktop computers and the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop demonstrates that. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5800 processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That might sound fairly standard for any desktop of this kind of quality but it also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card to ensure you can play the latest games without a hitch.

It’s all packed into a stylish chassis that provides plenty of room plus a toolless design so that you can easily access it to add new components or change things around. It also has better cable management and quieter acoustics than you would anticipate, too. A better layout leads to fewer airflow obstructions so cooling is far superior, meaning this system can cope with the longest of gaming sessions.

Sleek yet potent, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop is well-designed for anyone who wants a gaming desktop that doesn’t require much maintenance from them, but who also wants the option of tweaking things later on. That’s further demonstrated by the bundled-in Alienware Command Center software that allows you to overclock your system as well as adjust the thermal controls. It’s great for getting more hands-on but it’s never required of you.

Normally priced at $1,850, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop is down to $1,400 right now at Dell. A substantial saving of $450, this is a good time to embrace desktop gaming once more. Remember — the gaming PC won’t be this price forever so be quick!

