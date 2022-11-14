This powerful Alienware gaming PC is $700 off (53% claimed)

The wait has ended for this year’s Black Friday gaming PC deals because retailers like Dell have already started rolling out offers such as its $700 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14. The gaming desktop’s price is now down to $1,600 from $2,300 originally, but you have to act fast because at the time of writing, 52% of the limited-quantity deal has already been claimed. Stocks are going fast, so you better take advantage of this bargain from Dell’s early Black Friday deals while it’s still available.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC

The Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop starts with the processor, graphics card, and RAM as the most important components to consider. With the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, you’ll be getting the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are powerful enough to challenge the best gaming desktops in the market. The gaming PC won’t have any trouble with today’s most popular games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and it will be ready to run the titles that will be released in the near future.

Gamers won’t be able to maximize a gaming desktop that can run the best PC games if it’s got limited storage, but that won’t be a problem for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 and its 512GB SSD. It’s even got Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you start it up. The gaming PC features a design that not only improves accessibility for future upgrades, but also reduces obstructions for better airflow to help maintain optimum operating temperatures.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC is available for $1,600 in the early Dell Black Friday deals, for $700 in savings from its original price of $2,300. Gamers who need to upgrade their gaming desktop should seriously consider this offer, especially as it will let you avoid the online rush of shoppers as the holiday season draws nearer. The limited-quality deal is already 52% gone at the time of writing though, so don’t hesitate — complete your purchase as soon as you can.

